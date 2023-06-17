Ashes 2023 Highlights, ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: Khawaja's Hundred, Carey's Fifty Powers Australia to 311/5 at Stumps

Curated By: Feroz Khan
June 17, 2023
Birmingham
Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Australia were struggling at 67-3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of star batsman Steve Smith. But at tea on the second day they were 188-4, with opener Khawaja 84 not out. Read More
Usman Khawaja revived Australia’s fortunes with an unbeaten 126 while Alex Carey contributed with a solid 52 not out. The visitors were struggling at 67-3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of star batsman Steve Smith. But they had recovered to 311-5 at stumps. That still left Australia 82 runs behind England’s first-innings 393-8 declared built on Joe Root’s 118 not out.
The second consecutive half-century for Alex Carey in Test cricket. He entered the contest with one against India. Today, scored another and backed Khawaja superbly in a strong partnership that is nearing 100.
Moeen Ali to Carey: 4. Ali bowls a half-tracker, Carey rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. And the shor also brings up 300 for Australia.
The Aussie deficit is under 100 now. The duo of Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja has stitched a 78-run partnership for the sixth wicket and still going strong. This stand is now visibly pinching the Englishmen.
Khawaja has luck on his side today. After a magnificent hundred, he gets cleaned up by Stuart Broad but to his surprise, the English speedster had overstepped. The Aussie opener survives at 112. The closest of shaves Khawaja experiences. The incident happens, just an over after Bairtsow drops Carey for 26.
Usman Khawaja has got the monkey off his back. Smashes a boundary to Ben Stokes and completes his 15th Test hundred. What an innings from Khawaja. The second-top scorer of the previous WTC cycle begins the current one with a hundred. His 1st Test ton in the UK.
Moeen Ali bags his second with a jaffa. Floated up, Green goes for the drive-through cover but gets beaten by the sharp turn. The ball rips out of one of the footmarks and goes through the gate to clean Green up.
The third session commences and the duo of Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja are inching to lessen the deficit. The Aussies have gone past the 200-run mark while Khawaja eyes a century now. He’s unbeaten on 91.
Australia reach Tea on Day 2, they’d be feeling confident with Usman Khawaja nearing his century, Australia finish the second session at 188/4, they still trail England by 205 runs. Usman Khawaja batting at 84 off 176, Cameron Green 21 in 47, they have forged a much-needed partnership of 40 runs. Stay tuned for the third session.
Australian duo of Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja doing their best to frustrate England bowlers, they are soaking the pressure now. The partnership between Khawaja and Green reaches 32 runs, Australia currently holding fort at 178/4 ahead of Tea on Day 2.
Australia are fighting on, it’s been a gritty knock from Usman Khawaja, he’s currently batting at 78 off 158 balls, this is his best score in England, Cameron Green beside him batting at 12 off 34. Australia inching closer to 200, they reach 172/4 after 56 overs whereas Khawaja is closing in on his century.
A chance for a run-out goes begging as the Australian duo of Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja steal a single, Ben Stokes is there to collect and throw but he hurls the ball on the wrong end, should have gone for the non-striker’s end where Green would have struggled to get down and dive. Meanwhile, Australia stitching together another partnership, Green batting at 10 off 22, Khawaja batting at 77 off 149. AUS 169/4 after 52 overs.
Ben Stokes turns to Jimmy Anderson once again, he’s bowled just six overs, gives away 2 runs in his over, Australia looking to soak the pressure having lost four wickets. Pat Cummins’ side is currently at 156/4, Cameron Green batting at 3 off 7, Usman Khawaja batting at 71 off 143.
The wicket that England were waiting for, an 81-run partnership between Travis Head and Usman Khawaja comes to an end, Head falls after scoring his fifty. Tried to smash it towards leg side, can only find Crawley who completes the catch, England back the contest, Australia 148/4 after 45.3 overs.
Australia nearing the 150-run mark, meanwhile Travis Head has completed his fifty in sixth balls, man of the match against India in WTC final 2023 and then a fifty with Australia under the cosh against England. Take a bow, Head. He’s batting at 50 off 60 balls, Usman Khawaja batting at 66 off 129 balls.
England with a huge appeal on Travis Head, the Australian batter was completely taken aback by a bouncer from Robinson. Ben Stokes and Co. go upstairs after Marais Erasmus didn’t give it, and the replays showed that the ball touched Head’s elbow, not his bat. Australia 117/3 after 41 overs, Head batting at 31 off 52, Usman Khawaja batting at 55 off 118.
Moeen Ali to Travis Head - 4. And that brings up 100 runs on the board for Australia. Thumping blow over mid-off and the Aussie dug out claps for the batters fighting in the middle.
Khawaja begins the next WTC cycle with a gritty fifty. Amid the continuous fall of wickets, the Aussie opener has been holding his nerves right from the beginning. What a knock - patient and superb.
The play resumes after lunch with Australia trailing by 315 runs. Usman Khawaja batting on 40 while Travis Head is unbeaten on 8. Moeen Ali open the attack for England.
Australia post 78-3 at lunch on the second day, still a huge 315 runs behind England’s first-innings 393-8 declared. Australia lost three wickets in the morning session. Stuart Broad got the better of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in the same over, minutes after the commencement of the play while Ben Stokes snared Steve Smith at the stroke of lunch.
That’s the end of Steve Smith. In swinger from the English captain, pitched on a length. Smith plays the wrong line and is struck high on the knee roll. Given out by the umpire, the batter reviews but Hawk Eye shows three reds
Here’s how the World No. 1 Test Batter was undone on the second day of the Edgbaston Test
Fifty-up for Australia. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja are building up a partnership here. Khawaja is in 30s while Steve Smith is also moving ahead slowly and steadily. The Englishmen are certainly enjoying the overcast conditions here.
Stuart braod picking up the first wicket for England in the Ashes 2023
Stuart Broad has hurt the Aussies really badly. The English quick draws the first blood by cleaning up David Warner and then gets Marnus Labuschagne caught behind off the very next ball. Super start for the Englishmen on Day 2
The first boundary on day 2, comes from Kahwaja’s bat. Broad bowls shorter, Khawaja leans on the back foot and pulls it through midwicket for a boundary.
England begin the second day with a hat-trick of maiden overs. Broad and Anderson are bowling tandem, while the Aussie openers look pretty nervy at the moment.
The rain has stopped and the covers are off as well. Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja out walk and will resume inning on 14 for no loss. Stuart Broad begins the English attack.
Missed Action On Day 1? Here are the Highlights
Australia made a steady start in their first innings after Joe Root’s excellent century steered England to a surprise declaration on an intriguing opening day of the first Ashes 2023 Test, here on Friday.
Root’s unbeaten 118 not out, his 30th century in Test cricket, was the stand-out contribution on a surface that offered little for the bowlers, and was the 32-year-old’s fourth hundred against Australia but his first since 2015. His ton drew him level with Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul in the all-time list, just three behind Alastair Cook’s England record of 33.
England opted for a first-evening declaration with the score on 393/8 in their first innings after scoring at a rate of more than five-an-over across the day. And Australia’s openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner will resume on 14/0, 379 behind, having survived a tricky mini-session at the end of Friday’s play.
Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first with Zak Crawley setting the tone for an entertaining opening day when he creamed a drive to the boundary off the very first delivery of the series from Pat Cummins.
And Crawley was instrumental in getting England off to a fast start, racking up his 11th score of 50 or more in Test cricket before falling on the cusp of lunch to an excellent Scott Boland delivery for a 73-ball 61.
Crawley’s was one of three wickets to fall in the opening session. Josh Hazlewood — replacing Mitchell Starc in the one change from the XI who won the ICC World Test Championship Final — had Ben Duckett (12) caught behind early on. And Nathan Lyon removed Ollie Pope for 31 with the first of his 4/149 on the day.
England began the afternoon session well, with Root and Harry Brook forming a 50-run partnership before the youngster fell in bizarre fashion. A leg-side delivery from Lyon struck Brook on the thigh pad and looped up and out of the eye-line of the batter, keeper and close fielders, before dropping the other side of Brook and spinning back onto the stumps.
It was a highly unfortunate dismissal for Brook, who was forced to depart after a promising 32. And his captain was soon to follow, with Ben Stokes edging behind off Hazlewood for 1.
Australia’s tails were up with the score at 176/5, but Root and Jonny Bairstow batted beautifully to get England up to a reasonable score on a good batting track.
Bairstow was undone when he charged down the wicket to Lyon, stumped for a run-a-ball 78. And Moeen Ali’s 18-run cameo ended in similar fashion as Alex Carey whipped off the bails.
However, some solid contributions from Broad and Robinson gave Root some assistance to get to his hundred, which the former England captain did in style.
A reverse sweep and a ramp shot, both of which went for six, had the Edgbaston crowd on their feet in an innings that saw Root playing largely within himself, reaching his ton with a flicked single and finishing on 118* from 152 balls.
Root played a few shots as the clock ticked towards 1800 hrs (England time) to set up a declaration that came as a surprise to many around the ground.
And England pushed hard for a breakthrough to no avail in a four-over spell before the close, with Usman Khawaja and David Warner set to return to the middle with the score on 14 without loss on Saturday morning.
