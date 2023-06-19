Trends :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
ENG vs AUS Highlights, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 4: Australia 107/3, Chasing 281

Check here the live cricket score from Day 4 of England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 23:42 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: Australia were off to a solid start with David Warner and Usman Khawaja with a 61-run partnership. Ollie Robinson got the first break through when he dismissed Warner while Stuart Broad sent back Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith cheaply soon afterwards.

England were bowled out for 273 in their second innings and thus set Australia 281 to win the series opener. Read More

Jun 19, 2023 23:40 IST

Live Score Updates Ashes 2023: Stumps! Australia Need 174 More to Win

STUMPS! What an enthralling day we had at Edgbaston. Australia made a solid start before Ollie Robinson produced a breakthrough. Then Stuart Broad produced a superb spell of swing bowling that saw him dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith late into the day’s play leaving the match wide open. Usman Khawaja is batting on 34 off 81 and giving him company is nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13 off 19. Australia finished Day 4 at 107/3 in 30 overs, chasing 281.

Jun 19, 2023 23:15 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Smith Falls; AUS 89/3 in 25.3 overs, chasing 281

OUT! A massive blow to Australia as they have lost Steve Smith cheaply on 6. A full delivery from Stuart Broad that swings away. Smith went for a drive but got an edge to be caught behind. England on top.

Jun 19, 2023 22:55 IST

England vs Australia Live Updates: Labuschagne Departs; AUS 78/2 in 21.3 overs, chasing 281

OUT! Marnus Labuschagne falls again to Stuart Broad in this contest. Pitched on length, this one swing away a bit as Labuschagne offered his bat while going for a defensive shot. He instead gets an edge to be caught behind. Labuschagne scored 13 off 15.

Jun 19, 2023 22:49 IST

ENG vs AUS 2023 1st Test Live Score: Labuschagne Off to Good Start; Score 77/1 in 21 overs, chasing 281

So Marnus Labuschagne has avoided a King’s Pair and also gotten off to a good start in the second innings. He has struck three fours so far, all against Moeen Ali who now has been difficulty bowling having bowled a full toss, followed by a couple of half-trackers to Labuschagne.

Jun 19, 2023 22:32 IST

Live Score Updates Ashes 2023: Warner Falls; AUS 61/1 in 17.4 overs, chasing 281

OUT! Ollie Robinson gets England their first breakthrough. This one moved away slightly as David Warner offered a defensive shot only to edge it away for a catch to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Warner scored 36 off 57.

Jun 19, 2023 22:17 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: 50 up for AUS; Score 50/1 in 14.5 overs, chasing 281

Usman Khawaja steps out to Moeen Ali and launches one over mid-on for his fifth four of the innings which also takes Australia’s total to 50.

Jun 19, 2023 22:06 IST

Live Score Updates Ashes 2023: Australia Steady, Score 35/0 in 12 overs, chasing 281

The opening pair of David Warner and Usman Khawaja looks to be in no hurry. They don’t have to. A solid start so far. There’s plenty of time remaining in this contest. Warner on 19 off 40, Khawaja on 14 off 34.

Jun 19, 2023 21:30 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: The Chase is Underway

David Warner and Usman Khawaja have kickstarted Australia’s chase of 281 against England. The Aussies have four sessions to chase down the target with all 10 wickets intact. It has been a good start from the tourists though having made 14 runs in three overs.

Jun 19, 2023 20:54 IST

England vs Australia Live Updates: ENG 273-all out; Lead by 281 Runs

OUT! Pat Cummins takes the final England wicket as James Anderson is caught-behind on 12. Anderson started his innings with a reverse sweep for a four and struck one more four before getting an edge. Cummins finishes with four wickets as does Nathan Lyon. England have set Australia 281 to win the first Test of Ashes 2023. Tea break has been taken.

Jun 19, 2023 20:34 IST

ENG vs AUS 2023 1st Test Live Score: Robinson Exits; ENG 256/9, lead by 263 runs

OUT! Australia finally see the back of Ollie Robinson. Nathan Lyon lured Robinson to go for a big shot by tossing it up. The Englishman takes the bait and ends up holing out at long-on. He scored 27 off 44.

Jun 19, 2023 20:22 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: 250 up for England

Ollie Robinston the charge. Josh Hazlewood drops one short and Robinson is up for the challenge as he guides it fine for a four to third man region. Hazlewood persists with the short ball ploy and this time Robinson cuts it away forcing a dive from Nathan Lyon in he deep who was seen holding his shoulder afterwards. Robinson added a couple to his total and took the score to 251/8 in 59 overs.

Jun 19, 2023 20:09 IST

ENG vs AUS 2023 1st Test Live Score: The Crowd Surely Loved it

A fine shot from Moeen

Jun 19, 2023 20:01 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: Moeen Departs on 19; ENG 229/8, lead by 236

OUT! Short ball does the trick for Australia. Jos Hazlewood persists with the plan and is rewarded with the wicket of Moeen Ali on 19. This one was going down the leg-side and Moeen went for a pull but managed to only get a glove before Alex Carey took a simple catch.

Jun 19, 2023 19:51 IST

Live Score Updates Ashes 2023: England Lead by 228 Runs

Moeen Ali and Ollie Robinson are in the middle for England. Australia have just burned through their final review after they reviewed a caught behind decision. A couple of Australia players said they heard a noise but replay showed Robinson missed it comfortably. ENG 221/7 in 53 overs.

Jun 19, 2023 19:28 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Stokes Exits; ENG 210/7, Lead by 217 Runs

OUT! A confident appeal from Pat Cummins and co. The umpire raises the finger. Ben Stokes has been given out LBW on 43. And he reviews but it appears he’s not very sure it this can be reversed. Trying to defend, Stokes misses and is hit on the knee roll. The ball tracker predicts it would have clipped the top of leg stump. Another England batter falls short of fifty.

Jun 19, 2023 19:13 IST

England vs Australia Live Updates: Bairstow Trapped LBW; ENG 196/6, lead by 203 Runs

OUT! Nathan Lyon gets his third wicket as he traps Jonny Bairstow LBW on 20. Umpire Marais Erasmus took his time before raising the finger. Bairstow though reviewed the decision. The flighted delivery from Lyon turned in after pitching around middle stump line. Bairstow went for a reverse sweep but missed. Ball tracker predicts it would have hit the stumps. Bairstow scored 20.

Jun 19, 2023 19:07 IST

Live Score Updates Ashes 2023: England Extend Lead Beyond 200

So England have pressed on the accelerator button. Ben Stokes charged down the track to Pat Cummins and to pick the gap at midwicket region for a four before staying deep to send one over slip region for four more. He then went for a reverse sweep against Nathan Lyon with Scott Boland taking the catch at backward point but replay showed it was a bump ball. Jonny Bairstow joined the fun when he drove one through point for four and got an edge away for four more. England are now leading by 203 runs.

Jun 19, 2023 18:44 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: 2nd Session Underway; ENG 167/5, lead by 174 runs

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland get things underway during the second session in Birmingham. Lyon started with a maiden over while Boland drew an outside edge from Ben Stokes who went for a big shot but that fetched him a couple. He then slammed the next through covers for a four.

Jun 19, 2023 17:53 IST

Live Score Updates Ashes 2023: LUNCH! England 155/5 in 37 overs, lead by 162 runs

So a maiden over to bring an end to an entertaining first session on Day 4. England have extended their lead to 162 and lost five wickets in their second innings. Australia have kept themselves in the game by picking three big wickets in the session including that of Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Jun 19, 2023 17:33 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: Brook Departs on 46; ENG 150/5, lead by 157 Runs

OUT! That’s a superb catch from Marnus Labuschagne. Having grown frustrated with dot balls, Harry Brook tries for a pull shot and ends up pulling it to the right of the fielder at short midwicket. Labuschagne was stationed there and he quickly dived to his right to hold on to an excellent catch. Brook scored 46.

Jun 19, 2023 17:28 IST

Live Score Updates Ashes 2023: Lead Continues to Grow; ENG 150/4, lead by 157

Surely there has been a drop in the scoring rate since Joe Root’s exit but England’s scoring rate is still near 4.5 per over. Harry Brook has reached 46 off 48 with the help of five fours. Ben Stokes is on 9 off 26.

Jun 19, 2023 17:12 IST

Live Score Updates Ashes 2023: Australia Lose Review; ENG 137/4, Lead by 144 Runs

A loud, confident appeal for LBW against Ben Stokes by Nathan Lyon and wicketkeeper Alex Carey. And after a brief chat, Pat Cummins reviews. Ultra-edge says the ball brushed the bottom of the bat before hitting Stokes on the pad.

Jun 19, 2023 16:51 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Root Dismissed; ENG 129/, lead by 136 Runs

OUT! A big breakthrough for Australia, they have gotten rid of Joe Root on 46. He was batting so well this morning. Root charged forward for a sweep shot and the ball turned to sneak past with wicketkeeper Alex Carey doing the rest.

Jun 19, 2023 16:40 IST

England vs Australia Live Updates: Spin Introduced; ENG 121/3, lead by 128 runs

So Nathan Lyon has been pressed into action now. And Harry Brook greeted him with two boundaries in three deliveries - the first cut past point and the second via a pull shot. Pat Cummins continues to be tidy from one end but Lyon bowls another expensive over with Brook lofting one over extra cover for a four.

Jun 19, 2023 16:20 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: England Lead Crosses 100-run Mark

Harry Brook has joined Joe Root now. The pair has so far added 20 runs in just 18 deliveries. Cameron Green has been introduced into the attack while Pat Cummins continues from one end.

Jun 19, 2023 16:05 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Cummins Gets Pope; ENG 77/3, lead by 84 runs

WICKET! What a ripper from Pat Cummins. An inswinging yorker from the Australia captain as it rushes past Ollie Pope before he brings his bat down to crash onto the stumps. Pope scored 14.

Jun 19, 2023 16:02 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Updates: 50-run Partnership between Root And Pope; ENG 77/2, lead by 84 runs

With a boundary off Pat Cummins, Ollie Pope brings up his fifty-run partnership with Joe Root for the third wicket.

Jun 19, 2023 15:56 IST

England vs Australia Live Updates: ENG Aren't Going to Hold Back; Score 72/2, lead by 79 runs

Joe Root in the Mood

Jun 19, 2023 15:46 IST

ENG vs AUS 2023 1st Test Live Score: Root Clears Intent

Joe Root has made it clear he’s going for runs and won’t shy away from playing unorthodox shots. He attempted a reverse-scoop off the very first ball of the day but missed it. Against Scott Boland, he connected everything when he wanted to. First up, he walked up and flicked one away for four. And then employed a reverse-scoop for a six over the wicketkeeper’s head before using the same shot off the following delivery for a four over the slip cordon. 16 runs from it.

Jun 19, 2023 15:35 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: Play on Day 4 Underway

Pat Cummins will kickstart the proceedings on the fourth day. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are the two unbeaten batters. England 28/2, lead by 35 runs

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked four wickets each.

Australia continue to hit back even as England stepped up in the second session with the lead crossing 200-run mark.

Joe Root led a rapid start for England with a flurry of boundaries and soon Ollie Pope brought up the 50-run stand for the third wicket with the former captain. Cummins the struck with a searing yorker to clean up Pope on 14.

The London weather spoiled England’s Bazball as Australia reduced the hosts to 28-2 at stumps in their rain-hit second innings on Sunday for an overall lead of 35.

A pitch inspection at 6 p.m. local time led to play being called off for the day with only 10.3 overs bowled so far in the England innings. Monday’s forecast is mostly rain-free but Tuesday afternoon could see heavy rain and thunder.

Play was first interrupted early in the afternoon session with England at 26-0 and buoyed from dismissing Australia for 386 right before lunch which gave Ben Stokes’ team a narrow first-innings lead of seven runs. Usman Khawaja was out for a superb 141 as Australia closed in on England’s 393-8 declared.

When play resumed after 75 minutes, England went on to lose both its openers in a disastrous mini-session of only four overs under floodlights. Rain was heavier this time and players again left the field — quicker than when they came on — with England having increased its score by just two runs at the cost of two wickets. In one ray of sunshine for England, it survived a potentially match-deciding appeal for a catch against its top batter Joe Root.

Before the game commences on the penultimate day, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing.

What time will the Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 16, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

England vs Australia match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

England vs Australia match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.