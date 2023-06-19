ENG vs AUS Highlights, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 4: Australia 107/3, Chasing 281

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked four wickets each.

Australia continue to hit back even as England stepped up in the second session with the lead crossing 200-run mark.

Joe Root led a rapid start for England with a flurry of boundaries and soon Ollie Pope brought up the 50-run stand for the third wicket with the former captain. Cummins the struck with a searing yorker to clean up Pope on 14.

The London weather spoiled England’s Bazball as Australia reduced the hosts to 28-2 at stumps in their rain-hit second innings on Sunday for an overall lead of 35.

A pitch inspection at 6 p.m. local time led to play being called off for the day with only 10.3 overs bowled so far in the England innings. Monday’s forecast is mostly rain-free but Tuesday afternoon could see heavy rain and thunder.

Play was first interrupted early in the afternoon session with England at 26-0 and buoyed from dismissing Australia for 386 right before lunch which gave Ben Stokes’ team a narrow first-innings lead of seven runs. Usman Khawaja was out for a superb 141 as Australia closed in on England’s 393-8 declared.

When play resumed after 75 minutes, England went on to lose both its openers in a disastrous mini-session of only four overs under floodlights. Rain was heavier this time and players again left the field — quicker than when they came on — with England having increased its score by just two runs at the cost of two wickets. In one ray of sunshine for England, it survived a potentially match-deciding appeal for a catch against its top batter Joe Root.

Before the game commences on the penultimate day, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing.

What time will the Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 16, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

England vs Australia match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

England vs Australia match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.