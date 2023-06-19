ENG vs AUS Highlights, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 4: Australia 107/3, Chasing 281

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: Australia were off to a solid start with David Warner and Usman Khawaja with a 61-run partnership. Ollie Robinson got the first break through when he dismissed Warner while Stuart Broad sent back Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith cheaply soon afterwards.
England were bowled out for 273 in their second innings and thus set Australia 281 to win the series opener. Read More
STUMPS! What an enthralling day we had at Edgbaston. Australia made a solid start before Ollie Robinson produced a breakthrough. Then Stuart Broad produced a superb spell of swing bowling that saw him dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith late into the day’s play leaving the match wide open. Usman Khawaja is batting on 34 off 81 and giving him company is nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13 off 19. Australia finished Day 4 at 107/3 in 30 overs, chasing 281.
OUT! A massive blow to Australia as they have lost Steve Smith cheaply on 6. A full delivery from Stuart Broad that swings away. Smith went for a drive but got an edge to be caught behind. England on top.
OUT! Marnus Labuschagne falls again to Stuart Broad in this contest. Pitched on length, this one swing away a bit as Labuschagne offered his bat while going for a defensive shot. He instead gets an edge to be caught behind. Labuschagne scored 13 off 15.
So Marnus Labuschagne has avoided a King’s Pair and also gotten off to a good start in the second innings. He has struck three fours so far, all against Moeen Ali who now has been difficulty bowling having bowled a full toss, followed by a couple of half-trackers to Labuschagne.
OUT! Ollie Robinson gets England their first breakthrough. This one moved away slightly as David Warner offered a defensive shot only to edge it away for a catch to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Warner scored 36 off 57.
Usman Khawaja steps out to Moeen Ali and launches one over mid-on for his fifth four of the innings which also takes Australia’s total to 50.
The opening pair of David Warner and Usman Khawaja looks to be in no hurry. They don’t have to. A solid start so far. There’s plenty of time remaining in this contest. Warner on 19 off 40, Khawaja on 14 off 34.
David Warner and Usman Khawaja have kickstarted Australia’s chase of 281 against England. The Aussies have four sessions to chase down the target with all 10 wickets intact. It has been a good start from the tourists though having made 14 runs in three overs.
OUT! Pat Cummins takes the final England wicket as James Anderson is caught-behind on 12. Anderson started his innings with a reverse sweep for a four and struck one more four before getting an edge. Cummins finishes with four wickets as does Nathan Lyon. England have set Australia 281 to win the first Test of Ashes 2023. Tea break has been taken.
OUT! Australia finally see the back of Ollie Robinson. Nathan Lyon lured Robinson to go for a big shot by tossing it up. The Englishman takes the bait and ends up holing out at long-on. He scored 27 off 44.
Ollie Robinston the charge. Josh Hazlewood drops one short and Robinson is up for the challenge as he guides it fine for a four to third man region. Hazlewood persists with the short ball ploy and this time Robinson cuts it away forcing a dive from Nathan Lyon in he deep who was seen holding his shoulder afterwards. Robinson added a couple to his total and took the score to 251/8 in 59 overs.
A fine shot from Moeen
OUT! Short ball does the trick for Australia. Jos Hazlewood persists with the plan and is rewarded with the wicket of Moeen Ali on 19. This one was going down the leg-side and Moeen went for a pull but managed to only get a glove before Alex Carey took a simple catch.
Moeen Ali and Ollie Robinson are in the middle for England. Australia have just burned through their final review after they reviewed a caught behind decision. A couple of Australia players said they heard a noise but replay showed Robinson missed it comfortably. ENG 221/7 in 53 overs.
OUT! A confident appeal from Pat Cummins and co. The umpire raises the finger. Ben Stokes has been given out LBW on 43. And he reviews but it appears he’s not very sure it this can be reversed. Trying to defend, Stokes misses and is hit on the knee roll. The ball tracker predicts it would have clipped the top of leg stump. Another England batter falls short of fifty.
OUT! Nathan Lyon gets his third wicket as he traps Jonny Bairstow LBW on 20. Umpire Marais Erasmus took his time before raising the finger. Bairstow though reviewed the decision. The flighted delivery from Lyon turned in after pitching around middle stump line. Bairstow went for a reverse sweep but missed. Ball tracker predicts it would have hit the stumps. Bairstow scored 20.
So England have pressed on the accelerator button. Ben Stokes charged down the track to Pat Cummins and to pick the gap at midwicket region for a four before staying deep to send one over slip region for four more. He then went for a reverse sweep against Nathan Lyon with Scott Boland taking the catch at backward point but replay showed it was a bump ball. Jonny Bairstow joined the fun when he drove one through point for four and got an edge away for four more. England are now leading by 203 runs.
Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland get things underway during the second session in Birmingham. Lyon started with a maiden over while Boland drew an outside edge from Ben Stokes who went for a big shot but that fetched him a couple. He then slammed the next through covers for a four.
So a maiden over to bring an end to an entertaining first session on Day 4. England have extended their lead to 162 and lost five wickets in their second innings. Australia have kept themselves in the game by picking three big wickets in the session including that of Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook.
OUT! That’s a superb catch from Marnus Labuschagne. Having grown frustrated with dot balls, Harry Brook tries for a pull shot and ends up pulling it to the right of the fielder at short midwicket. Labuschagne was stationed there and he quickly dived to his right to hold on to an excellent catch. Brook scored 46.
Surely there has been a drop in the scoring rate since Joe Root’s exit but England’s scoring rate is still near 4.5 per over. Harry Brook has reached 46 off 48 with the help of five fours. Ben Stokes is on 9 off 26.
A loud, confident appeal for LBW against Ben Stokes by Nathan Lyon and wicketkeeper Alex Carey. And after a brief chat, Pat Cummins reviews. Ultra-edge says the ball brushed the bottom of the bat before hitting Stokes on the pad.
OUT! A big breakthrough for Australia, they have gotten rid of Joe Root on 46. He was batting so well this morning. Root charged forward for a sweep shot and the ball turned to sneak past with wicketkeeper Alex Carey doing the rest.
So Nathan Lyon has been pressed into action now. And Harry Brook greeted him with two boundaries in three deliveries - the first cut past point and the second via a pull shot. Pat Cummins continues to be tidy from one end but Lyon bowls another expensive over with Brook lofting one over extra cover for a four.
Harry Brook has joined Joe Root now. The pair has so far added 20 runs in just 18 deliveries. Cameron Green has been introduced into the attack while Pat Cummins continues from one end.
WICKET! What a ripper from Pat Cummins. An inswinging yorker from the Australia captain as it rushes past Ollie Pope before he brings his bat down to crash onto the stumps. Pope scored 14.
With a boundary off Pat Cummins, Ollie Pope brings up his fifty-run partnership with Joe Root for the third wicket.
Joe Root in the Mood
Joe Root has made it clear he’s going for runs and won’t shy away from playing unorthodox shots. He attempted a reverse-scoop off the very first ball of the day but missed it. Against Scott Boland, he connected everything when he wanted to. First up, he walked up and flicked one away for four. And then employed a reverse-scoop for a six over the wicketkeeper’s head before using the same shot off the following delivery for a four over the slip cordon. 16 runs from it.
Pat Cummins will kickstart the proceedings on the fourth day. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are the two unbeaten batters. England 28/2, lead by 35 runs
Australia continue to hit back even as England stepped up in the second session with the lead crossing 200-run mark.
Joe Root led a rapid start for England with a flurry of boundaries and soon Ollie Pope brought up the 50-run stand for the third wicket with the former captain. Cummins the struck with a searing yorker to clean up Pope on 14.
The London weather spoiled England’s Bazball as Australia reduced the hosts to 28-2 at stumps in their rain-hit second innings on Sunday for an overall lead of 35.
A pitch inspection at 6 p.m. local time led to play being called off for the day with only 10.3 overs bowled so far in the England innings. Monday’s forecast is mostly rain-free but Tuesday afternoon could see heavy rain and thunder.
Play was first interrupted early in the afternoon session with England at 26-0 and buoyed from dismissing Australia for 386 right before lunch which gave Ben Stokes’ team a narrow first-innings lead of seven runs. Usman Khawaja was out for a superb 141 as Australia closed in on England’s 393-8 declared.
When play resumed after 75 minutes, England went on to lose both its openers in a disastrous mini-session of only four overs under floodlights. Rain was heavier this time and players again left the field — quicker than when they came on — with England having increased its score by just two runs at the cost of two wickets. In one ray of sunshine for England, it survived a potentially match-deciding appeal for a catch against its top batter Joe Root.
Before the game commences on the penultimate day, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing.
Playing XIs:
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.
