ENG vs AUS Highlights, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 5: Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins Take Australia to a Famous Win at Edgbaston

June 21, 2023
Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: The pair of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon stitched a match-winning partnership after Australia were reduced to 227/8 in chase of 281. Cummins scored 44 not out while Lyon remained unbeaten on 16 as Australia overhauled the target to win by two wickets.
Australia win the first Test by 2 wickets. What a finish to an absolute cracker of a contest. Pat Cummins guides one from Ollie Robinson towards third man region and the fielder fails to make the stop. Cummins takes off his helmet, throws it away, drops his bat and runs off in wild celebration. And he picks up Nathan Lyon as Australia take 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Australia overhaul the target of 281 to finish the contest with 282/8 in 92.3 overs. Cummins remains unbeaten on 44 off 73, Nathan Lyon 16 not out. A win for the ages.
Stuart Broad continues to give his all - diving on follow through to prevent every run possible. However, the requirement is now just three runs for Australia as Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins take a single each in the over.
Six overs left in the day now and Australia need to score 5 in them with two wickets in hand. Ollie Robinson has just bowled six dot balls. Pat Cummins has made 39 off 66. Nathan Lyon has scored 15 off 26. The current partnership is now 49 off 63.
Nathan Lyon launches one over mid-on from Stuart Broad and sets the ball rolling away for a four. Australia need 7 to win now.
Slow and steady seems to be the mantra for Australia right now. No big shots attempted. In the past couple of overs. Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson currently in operation. Score 269/8 in 89 overs, chasing 281.
The new ball has been taken. Some bounce for England pacer but no movement so far. Nathan Lyon unfurled a sumptuous off-drive for a four off Stuart Broad before Pat Cummins drove one over covers for a four of his own in the following over of Ollie Robinson.
Hang on, says Pat Cummins as he clatters a couple of sixes in the over of Joe Root to keep the Test wide open. Twice Root dangled the carrot and Cummins snatched it away. Twice he launched Root over long-off for a couple of sixes. 14 runs from the over. AUS need 37 to win from 14 overs now.
OUT! Brilliant decision from Ben Stokes to not take the new ball and continue bowling with Joe Root who repays the faith by taking a sharp return catch to get rid of Alex Carey on 20. Root had dropped a couple of catches off his own bowling before but not this time. Carey charged forward and muscled it towards the bowler who gobbled it with both hands.
With Australia’s tail exposed, England are anticipating a wicket every delivery now. Alex Carey is the last recognised batter who is still in the middle and has been joined by Pat Cummins who can bat though. Australia need 62 runs to win with 19 overs remaining.
OUT! Ben Stokes enters the attack for the first time this innings and with his 12th delivery makes a massive impact as he dislodges the well-set Usman Khawaja on 65. He wanted to play this one towards third man and ends up getting an edge onto the stumps.
Moeen Ali continues to bowl half-tracker and Alex Carey pulls one away for his first four of this innings which brings up Australia’s 200 in 67.4 overs.
OUT! Ollie Robinson gets England a much-needed breakthrough. A little indecision from Cameron Green as he tries to run it down to the third man region but ends up directing it onto the stumps to be bowled on 28. Edgbaston is roaring again.
Ollie Robinson starts the proceedings in the final session. This Test is still on a knife-edge. Australia need 98 more to win the Ashes opener.
A closely fought session comes to an end. England picked up a couple of wickets including that of dangerman Travis Head and nightwatchman Scott Boland. However, Usman Khawaja continued to be solid as ever, completing a patient fifty. Cameron Green has gotten a start having reached 22 off 54. The current partnership is now worth 40 off 85. Australia need 98 off 38 overs now.
With a single, Usman Khawaja brings down the requirement into two figures. Australia now need 99 runs to win with a well-set Khawaja on 56 and Cameron Green getting a good start as well, reaching 21 off 43.
FIFTY! Usman Khawaja gets to a patient half-century. Gets to the milestone with a couple of runs. A hundred in the first innings and fifty in the second. This Test has been a memorable one for the Aussie opener.
Well, the tensions are rising. During the drinks break, Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson had a little exchange. James Anderson pulled Robinson away, playing the peacemaker. Australia 161/5 in 51 overs, chasing 281.
Jaffa!
OUT! Big moment in this contest. Moeen Ali has gotten rid of dangerman Travis Head cheaply on 16. A floater from Moeen and it turns, bounces to take the shoulder of the bat before nestling into the palms of Joe Root at slip. Big wicket for England. Australia have lost half their side now.
Streaky but Travis Head won’t mind. Stuart Broad tests him with a short delivery. Head goes after it with a pull shot but gets a top edge instead. The ball flies wide of wicketkeeper for a four.
So Travis Head has gotten off the mark after playing 12 dot balls. He came in after the dismissal of Scott Boland. No hurry from Australia so far. Score 127/4, chasing 281
OUT! Stuart Broad has struck for England. He has dislodged nightwatchman Scott Boland with the one that swung away, luring him into a drive. An edge followed with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow doing the rest. Boland scored 20 off 40.
James Anderson and Stuart Broad are bowling in tandem. A quiet start so far with Aussies adding nine runs in six overs. England have been bowled well so far. Usman Khawaja on 37 off 104, Scott Boland on 19 off 32.
James Anderson is smiling as he gears up for the first over today. Usman Khawaja is on strike and batting alongside him is Scott Boland. 174 needed from 67 overs for Australia. England need seven wickets.
Not This Again!
So a total of 67 overs have been scheduled for Day 5. Australia will have to chase down the remaining 174 runs in them. Not a big ask on paper but the conditions could make the job difficult.
The inspection is complete. And the word is that the play is set to get underway from 2:15 pm (local time). Looks like there will be plenty of time for two sessions unless light becomes an issue.
More Good News
The umpires have inspected the conditions a few minutes back. There will be another inspection at 5:50 PM IST.
So the good news is that the rain has stopped now at Edgbaston. Still an overcast sky with pitch under covers. The groundstaff busy with getting the field ready for play. Still some time before the play begins today.
England and Australia will put their best feet forward when they take the field against each other on the final day of the Edgbaston Test, here on Tuesday. Australia, who are currently at 107 for 3, need 174 runs to win the game. The hosts, on the other hand, require the 7 wickets to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series. However, to their disappointment, the weather is likely to play spoilsport as it has been raining in Birmingham since morning while the pitch at Edgbaston is under covers.
After Australia lost the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stood firm again to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out.
Broad didn’t get Warner, but he got bigger prizes, that of No. 1-ranked Labuschagne and No. 2 Smith. Both edged Broad behind into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow, Labuschagne for 13 and Steve Smith for 6.
However, Khawaja was looking as serene as he did during his 141 in the first innings. He and Boland, who hit Anderson and Broad for fours, safely steered Australia to stumps.
Broad had 2-28 and Labuschagne twice in the match.
England was all out for 273 in its second innings right on a delayed tea. Joe Root and Harry Brook led with 46s and Ben Stokes with 43.
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-80 and captain Pat Cummins finished with 4-63.
Before the game commences on the penultimate day, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing.
Playing XIs:
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.
