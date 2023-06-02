ENG vs IRE, Test: Ollie Pope Slams Double Century, Ben Duckett Makes Fastest 150 at Lord's

Ollie Pope made a double century after Ben Duckett compiled the fastest 150 in a Test at Lord’s as England ran riot against an outclassed Ireland in their Ashes warm-up on Friday.

Pope’s 205 and Duckett’s 182 were the cornerstones of England’s imposing 524-4 declared on the second day of four, a lead of 331 runs.

The pair shared a second-wicket stand of 252 after coming together at 109-1 after Zak Crawley’s exit for 56.

Both Duckett and Pope scored a hundred runs in a session on Friday, left-hander Duckett achieving the feat in the morning’s play and Pope matching him between lunch and tea.

And Duckett, by making a run-a ball 150, surpassed Australia great Don Bradman’s record of 166 balls for the fastest Test 150 at Lord’s, in what was also the England opener’s first Test on home soil.

Both Duckett and Pope topped Ireland’s first-innings 172 by themselves.

But an Ireland side in just their seventh Test and still searching for a first win at this level, lacked the pace and guile to trouble well-set batsmen on a good pitch, with seamers Mark Adair and debutant Fionn Hand both conceding over 100 runs each.

Joe Root helped himself to 55 as he became just the 11th batsman in all, and second Englishman after Alastair Cook, to score 11,000 Test runs before giving his wicket away.

Pope, 197 not out at tea, went to a maiden Test double century in style by advancing to drive off-spinner Andy McBrine for a third six in just 207 balls faced.

But the next delivery saw a charging Pope stumped comfortably, with England captain Ben Stokes then declaring.

England had resumed just 20 runs behind, after veteran seamer Stuart Broad’s 5-51 on Thursday.

Duckett was then 60 not out, with England vice-captain Pope unbeaten on 29.

It wasn’t long before England overhauled Ireland’s total and a morning run spree where they didn’t lose a wicket took them to 325-1 at kunch.

Duckett then slog-swept off-spinner McBrine for the first six of the match to go to 176 as he surpassed Ireland’s total by himself.

The 28-year-old was approaching what would have been one of Test cricket’s quickest double-centuries when a replacement ball did the trick for Ireland, with Duckett playing onto medium-pacer Graham Hume.

His runs had come off just 178 balls, including 24 fours and a six, with Duckett walking off to a standing ovation from a sun-drenched crowd at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

There was no respite for Ireland, with star batsman Root unfurling a wide array of strokes in what, at times, looked more like a net session than a Test match.

Both Pope and Root lofted McBrine for sixes in the same over.

And the 25-year-old Pope went to 150 in style with an off-driven four off Curtis Campher.

The first Ashes Test at Edgbaston starts on June 16 but before then Australia face India in next week’s World Test Championship final at the Oval.