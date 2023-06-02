Trends :IPL 2023 Team ReviewENG VS IRE Dream11MS DhoniEngland Vs Ireland LiveDinesh Karthik
ENG vs IRE, Test: Josh Tongue Snaps 3 as England Take Control Against Ireland at Lord's

Josh Tongue picked up all three wickets to reduce Ireland to 97 and still trailing by 255 runs in their second innings at the end of Day 2 against England

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 23:51 IST

New Delhi, India

ENG vs IRE, Test: England's Josh Tongue after taking a wicket against Ireland (AFP)
ENG vs IRE, Test: England's Josh Tongue after taking a wicket against Ireland (AFP)

Debutant Josh Tongue took his first wickets in Test cricket after Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett compiled record-breaking centuries as England continued to dominate their Ashes warm-up against Ireland on Friday’s second day at Lord’s.

Pope’s 205, the fastest double hundred in a Test in England, and Duckett’s 182, the quickest 150 in a Test at Lord’s — were the cornerstones of a huge first innings total of 524-4 declared.

That left England 352 runs ahead on first innings.

Ireland then slumped to 18-2 before reaching 97-3 at stumps, with fast bowler Tongue, who struck twice in an over — taking all the wickets in a return of 3-27 in eight overs.

Harry Tector (33 not out) and Lorcan Tucker (21 not out) held firm on a good pitch but Ireland were still 255 runs away from avoiding an innings defeat.

Worcestershire quick Tongue had gone wicketless on Thursday.

ALSO READ | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets

But in another selection coup for coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes, he struck with his first ball Friday when Peter Moore was plumb lbw for 11.

Five balls later, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie — who had avoided the embarrassment of a ‘pair’ at the Home of Cricket — was caught behind carelessly chasing a wide ball from Tongue.

Ireland now risked being beaten inside two days in a match scheduled for four rather than the usual Test maximum of five.

James McCollum, who had top-scored for Ireland with 36 on Thursday, then retired hurt on 12 after twisiting his right ankle trying to pull a Tongue short ball.

Tongue then had Paul Stirling out gloving down the legside to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, Duckett and Pope ran riot against an outclassed attack lacking the experience of the Ireland bowling unit that reduced England to 85 all out in a corresponding Lord’s clash four years ago.

ALSO READ | ENG vs IRE, Test: Ollie Pope Slams Double Century, Ben Duckett Makes Fastest 150 at Lord’s

Both batsmen scored a hundred runs in a session on Friday, left-hander Duckett achieving the feat in the morning’s play and Pope in the afternoon.

And Duckett, by making a run-a ball 150, surpassed Australia great Don Bradman’s record of 166 balls for the fastest Test 150 at Lord’s, in what was also the England opener’s first Test on home soil.

Ireland, in just their seventh Test and still searching for a first win at this level, had few answers to the run-spree, with seamers Mark Adair and debutant Fionn Hand both conceding over 100 runs each.

(With inputs from Agencies)

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 02, 2023, 23:51 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 23:51 IST
