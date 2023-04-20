England Coach Brendon McCullum Cleared of Breaching Anti-corruption Code

England Test coach Brendon McCullum has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board of breaching its anti-corruption code and will face no further action over his involvement with an online betting business.

Reports said the New Zealander had stepped back from his commercial role with 22Bet, a Cyprus-registered bookmaker for whom he has appeared in several online advertisements.

Last month, a video was posted on McCullum’s official Facebook page showing him promoting the company’s Indian Premier League markets ahead of the season.

The ECB’s anti-corruption codes prohibit players, coaches and officials from participating in or encouraging betting on matches.

McCullum’s association with 22Bet India began before he took over the England job last year, but he has been seen in the betting company’s YouTube adverts around this year’s Indian Premier League.

Players, coaches and officials taking part in or encouraging betting on matches is prohibited under the ECB code, prompting the governing body to announce it was “exploring" McCullum’s links with 22Bet.

But the ECB announced on Wednesday that McCullum had done nothing contrary to the code, which does not prevent players or officials from becoming brand ambassadors for betting organisations.

Reports said McCullum, who has won 10 of 12 matches and been credited with revolutionising England’s Test side alongside captain Ben Stokes, is ending his association with 22Bet.

England’s next Test match is against Ireland at Lord’s in June, before they host a five-match Ashes series against Australia.

McCullum has led England to nine wins in 11 tests with the team adopting an aggressive style of play dubbed “Bazball".

