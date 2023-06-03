England Name Unchanged 16-member Squad for First 2 Ashes Test Matches vs Australia

England announced their 16-player squad, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) selection panel opted to name an unchaged squad from the Test against Ireland, for the first matches of the Ashes against Australia, which starts 16 June at Edgbaston.

Josh Tongue’s promising Test debut has seen the Worcestershire fast bowler included in an unchanged England squad announced Saturday for the first two matches of the upcoming Ashes series.

Tongue was a late call-up to England’s squad for this week’s one-off Test with Ireland due to injury concerns over James Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle), although both pacemen are expected to be fit to face Australia at Edgbaston on June 16.

Tongue has impressed at Lord’s and topped speeds of 91 mph in his opening spell before taking his maiden Test wickets on Friday’s second day of four.

The 25-year-old spent 15 months injured with a nerve problem in his shoulder before regaining fitness in 2002 and last month he dismissed Sussex’s Australia star Steve Smith.

He now finds himself in contention for the first two Tests of a five-match Ashes campaign alongside fellow seamers Anderson, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Jack Leach remains the only specialist spinner in a 16-man squad, with Essex’s Dan Lawrence providing batting cover.

England do have concerns about the fitness of their captain Ben Stokes who has a longstanding knee problem and was in obvious pain after taking a catch to dismiss Ireland’s Curtis Campher on Saturday.

England’s Ashes Squad:

Ben Stokes (C)

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Ollie Pope

Matthew Potts

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

The England players will report to Birmingham on 12 June and will begin their practice at Edgbaston from 13 June.

Ashes Schedule:

1st Test: 16-20 June, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test: 28 June-2 July, Lord’s, London

3rd Test: 6-10 July, Headingley, Leeds

4th Test: 19-23 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 27-31 Kia Oval, London

(With inputs from Agencies)