Ashes Highlights, ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1: Steve Smith Solid as Australia 339/5 at Stumps

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 00:23 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
149 runs came from the last session but England somehow managed to make a comeback courtesy Joe Root’s twin wicket to dismiss Travis Head and Cameron Green. Steve Smith (85*) is still in the middle alongside Alex Carey (10*). Josh Tongue and Root claimed two wickets each for England while Ollie Robinson claimed one. Australia 339/5 at stumps on Day 1 against England
The scoring rate has dropped after the two wickets which were taken by Joe Root. Alex Carey is taking things easily as Australia don’t want to lose more wickets today. While Steve Smith continue to bat with the solid approach here in the middle. AUS 332/5
OUT! Joe Root strikes again as this time he gets Cameron Green for a duck. All of a sudden England are all charged up as Root spun his magic with the ball this time to pull them back in the game. Massive wickets for England in the same over. AUS 316/5 in 74.5 overs
OUT! Joe Root gets the massive wicket of Travis Head for 77. The southpaw charged down the ground to play the big shot but failed to get anything on the ball as it turned away from it. Bairstow didn’t make any error in dislodging the bails in time. AUS 316/4
Travis Head reaches his half-century in just 48 balls and England are getting the taste of their own medicine here. Excellent counter-attacking knock from Head here put Australia on to op. The current run-rate is also over 4. AUS 274/5
Australia are playing the Bazball way now and England are looking clueless about how to stop the run flow. Travis Head is finding the gaps with ease, while Steve Smith has also decided to shift the gears a bit.
Fifty for Steve Smith! The premier batter continues his sublime form with the bat here. He took three runs to complete his half-century and now he will look to make it big. He has already achieved the 9k runs feat in this match. Australia on the top at the moment here. AUS 230/3
Travis Head is playing his natural aggressive way to put the pressure back on England here. The runs have come on a quick rate for Australia in the recent times and another partnership is brewing for them today.
OUT! BIG BREAKTHROUGH! Ollie Robinson gets the better of Marnus Labuschagne for 47. Massive wicket for England after Tea. It was well outside off stump and the Labuschagne tried to defend it but only managed to Jonny Bairstow behind stumps. AUS 198/3
Australia continue to strengthen their grip in the third session as England pacers are trying hard to break the partnership but so far have failed miserably. The surface is offering some swing but both Smith and Labuschagne are looking sold with their approach. AUS 198/2
An excellent session for Australia as they scored 117 runs in it despite losing David Warner. Apart from Josh Tongue, other English bowlers failed to impress in the first two sessions. Marnus Labuschagne is batting at 45* alongside Steve Smith at 38* as Australia are in the driver’s seat at the moment with England struggling to break the partnership. Australia 190/2 in 50 overs at Tea
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are now controlling the game well. They both are marching towards half-century and it doesn’t look good for England at the moment who are completely at the backfoot. AUS 188/2
Another good review from Australia as this time Marnus Labuschagne survived the LBW decision which was out by the on-field umpire. The review showed the ball missed the stumps. Australia are ahead in the game now. AUS 164/2 in 41 overs
Good recovery from Australia after David Warner’s wicket. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are looking solid and complimenting each other well with quick running between the wickets. England need wickets here to bounce back. AUS 142/2 in 37 overs
Steve Smith has decided to counter-attack the English pacers right from the start here and put them under pressure by scoring quick runs. The two best Australia batters are in the middle and England need to send them back to hut early to strengthen their position in the game. AUS 117/2
Josh Tongue strikes again and he dismisses dangerous David Warner. Excellent ball from Tongue as he breached Warner’s bat and pads to hit the stumps. Massive wicket for England as Australia under pressure now. Warner departs for 66. AUS 96/2 in 29.5 overs
Play resume as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne look to rebuild Australia’s innings. James Anderson has the ball in hand.
After less than three overs of play after the Lunch, play stopped due to rain. Australia have the edge over England here at the moment with David Warner looking in solid form already hitting his half-century. Marnus Labuschagne also have to score big today. AUS 79/1 in 26 overs
Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner are back in the middle to resume Australia’s innings after lunch. Jos Tongue has the ball in hand.
Josh Tongue gets the big wicket of Usman Khawaja who departs for 17. Poor judgement from Khawaja as he decided to leave it but got castled as the ball came back in for him and hit the top of off-stump. Big wicket for England and it’s Lunch break on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test. AUS 73/1 at Lunch
David Warner reaches the half-century in a style with a six. A crucial innings for Warner as he was under a lot of scanners ahead of the Ashes 2023. He is playing with a positive intent and taking ‘Bazball’ back to England this time. AUS 71/0 in 22 overs
A very solid start from Australia. David Warner has started playing his shots here while Usman Khawaja continues to play with his defensive approach. England have not been able to trouble the Aussie openers much apart from one dropped catch of Warner. AUS 52/0 in 19 overs
Stuart Broad was so close to getting the better of David Warner once again but Ollie Pope dropped the catch at the slip, it should have been taken and the English pacer is disappointed. AUS 30/0 in 13 overs
After a brief break due to rain the play has been resumed as David Warner and Usman Khawaja continue to show their fighting spirit in the middle against James Anderson and Stuart Broad in overcast conditions
Usman Khawaja is showing grit and resilience in the overcast conditions. While David Warner is also showing a fighting spirit here against James Anderson and his nemesis Stuart Broad. A slow but solid start from Australia. AUS 18/0 in 8 overs
A cautious start from the Australian openers. No attacking approach so far as they don’t want to lose wickets in the overcast conditions which can expose the middle-order against the new ball. AUS 5/0 in 3 overs
Scenes at Lord’s as Jonny Bairstow lifted the pitch invader, who entered the middle to show his support for oil protest, and escorted him out of the ground.
David Warner and Usman Khawaja are entering the middle here. James Anderson will star the proceedings with the new ball in the overcast conditions.
The rain seems to have returned as the covers are on again.
“Boland has been good for us, unfortunately, he is going to miss out this week," said Cummins
ENG vs AUS 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1 Highlights: Australia punished fading England bowling in ideal conditions at Lord’s to post 339-5 by stumps on the first day Wednesday of the second Ashes Test.
Steve Smith, booed when he walked in and politely clapped when he walked off at stumps, led Australia’s charge with an unbeaten 85. Alex Carey was with him on 11. The two highest test wicket-takers at Lord’s, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, got plenty of movement on a pitch that was deceptively slow, but couldn’t get a wicket, and wouldn’t all day.
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first at Lord’s. Both teams have made a change to their respective playing XIs. While Mitchell Starc comes in for Scott Boland while Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in the English line-up.
After a close loss to Australia at Edgbaston, England is adamant about sticking with Bazball when they walk out against the arch-rivals at The Lord’s on Wednesday for the 2nd Ashes Test. The hosts have been defending its chancy policy since even before the match finished a week ago at Edgbaston, where tailenders Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon pushed Australia over the line in the final hour of the last day by two wickets.
The teams begin the second test on Wednesday at Lord’s. Conditions — grassy pitch and more cloud — are expected to be friendlier for bowlers than the road at Edgbaston. Yet, England will be taking the same no-fear approach.
Seamer Josh Tongue has been named in England’s playing XI with all-rounder Moeen Ali making way for him. The move to play Tongue sees the hosts opting for an all-seam attack, and the signs are pointing towards a bowler-friendly pitch at Lord’s.
Meanwhile, Scott Boland has reportedly been dropped for the second Ashes Test against England, with Mitchell Starc recalled ahead of the Lord’s fixture. Starc has been picked ahead of his teammate, with no other changes to Australia’s starting XI.
