ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: England 278/4 at Stumps, Trail Australia by 138 Runs

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 23:10 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Stumps on Day 2, England are at 287/4, Ben Stokes will resume tomorrow from 17, Brook at 45. England still trail Australia by 138 runs. A big day tomorrow for England, Australia lost 5 wickets in the first session earlier today, can ENG hold out the Aussies, tune in tomorrow, until then, it’s goodbye.
England have crossed the 250-run mark, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook have kept them well alive in this game, after losing quick wickets, England roar back and they are now trailing Australia by 156 runs. ENG 260/4, after 54 overs. Stokes batting at 11, Harry Brook at 33.
Ben Stokes and Harry Brook have now stitched together a stand as they look to keep England in the match. Stokes batting at 6 off 11, Brook at 22 off 25, ENG 240/4 after 49.1 overs.
What a catch! Steve Smith dives full length and completes a stunner, Joe Root couldn’t get anywhere near the as he mistimed his shot completely, Smith does the rest and it seems this one will stand, Root hasn’t departed yet, but he will have to. It’s out, Root’s inning ends at 10, England 222/4.
Oh my my! Ben Duckett is dismissed at 98! What a heart-break for Duckett, he played well but didn’t get anywhere near to playing that pull shot, didn’t get the proper connection and David Warner completes the catch! Big breakthrough for Australia, England 208/3.
Oh my my! What a moment in the game, Cameron Green gets the wicket of Joe Root, forces the England legend to give away an edge from his bat and Alex Carey does the rest, a huge cheer as Australia celebrate but it’s a no-ball! Green has over-stepped! For the fifth time in this spell! Huge let-off for England.
Ollie Pope departs, he was trying to dispatch the bouncer from Cameron Green over the ropes, Steve Smith takes the catch near the ropes! Pope has to depart and the partnership of 96 runs comes to an end! England 190/2.
Nathan Lyon has limped off the field, there was a huge call for a catch however the ball appeared to bounce just in front of the spinner who’s playing in his 100th consecutive Test, he then limps off the field before the physios take him away. Not good news for Australia who are in dire need of wickets on Day 2. England reach 184/1 after 37 overs.
England are closing in on the 200-run mark, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett’s partnership has given them a new lease of life, Australia clearly struggling, after dominating the first session, England out-batted them in the second session and so far it has been all England after tea as well. Duckett batting at 86, Pope on 39. ENG 177/1 after 35 overs.
Just 2 runs from the first over of Cameron Green after Tea, England reach 147/1. They are slowly but steadily looking to reach near Australia’s total of 416, this ongoing third session could be make or break for England who trail Australia 1-0 in the series.
England are currently in the driving seat against Australia, they reached 145/1 at Tea on Day 2, trailing Australia currently by 271 runs. Australia had earlier scored 416 before they were all out, Ben Duckett’s fifty has kept England going. Stick around as we’ll be back after a short break.
Ben Duckett brings up his fifty in a promising manner, it’s all England as they ease their way close to 150, they trail Australia by 272 runs, Ollie Pope and Duckett together punishing the Aussies, they bring up the fifty partnership. England 144/1 after 29.3 overs.
Australia have found some respite following the wicket of Zak Crawley but now it’s Ollie Pope who has joined hands with Ben Duckett. England reach 112/1 after 26 overs. Nathan Lyon has kept his lines tight but runs continue to flow for England. Duckett batting at 47 now, Pope at 16.
England are over the 100-run mark, they continue to dominate Australia, meanwhile, Ben Duckett nears his half-century. There’s a slight delay in play as there’s a new replacement ball taken, it’s all England currently. AUS 101/1 after 21 overs.
Finally, the opening partnership between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley is broken, Nathan Lyon provides the breakthrough, full credit to Alex Carey though for lightning quick work behind the stumps, Australia draw first blood in the second session, ENG 91/1 after 17.5 overs. Game on!
A huge shout for stumping by Nathan Lyon on Ben Duckett, Alex Carey moved swiftly to remove the bails but the batter had his foot grounded and well behind the line. England openers continue to shine then, they’ve reached 78/0 and are cutting down Australia’s lead. Crawley batting at 46, Duckett at 30.
A massive appeal from Pat Cummins on Duckett, England are going well so far, they reach 47/0 after 10 overs. They trail Australia by 369 runs, quite the start they would have wanted, Australia have been frustrated so far. Ben Duckett batting at 18 off 27, Zak Crawley at 31 off 34.
England resume from 13/0 in the second session after Lunch, Ben Duckett is batting at 7 off 7, Zak Crawley 6 off 18. England trail Australia by 403 runs.
England trail Australia by 403 runs at Lunch on Day 2, Zak Crawley batting at 6 off 18, Ben Duckett at 7 off 6. England reach 13/0 after 4 overs in the first session, stick around for the second session as well.
It’s been a steady start from England to their first innings at the Lord’s, they reach 13/0 after 3 overs, there was a huge shout for an LBW on Crawley but the umpires didn’t agree and Pat Cummins decided not to review it. ENG 13/0, Crawley batting at 6 off 12, Duckett at 7 off 6.
Josh Hazlewood gives away a leading edge to Root, England wrap up the Australian inning at 416, five wickets in the first session on Day 2, Steve Smith smashed his century in 169 balls powered Australia past 400, and the Aussies will be happy with that.
Australia nine down now, Nathan Lyon smashed a boundary on the previous ball of Ollie Robinson, but falls to the trap of England, Australia lose a crucial wicket as Lyon holes out to Josh Tongue, England need just one more wicket today. AUS 408/9.
Finally, the wicket England were looking for, Steve Smith departs after scoring 110 runs, Josh Tongue strikes again, a fuller delivery which Smith edges back to Duckett at first slip, Australia lose three wickets in the first session today, AUS 393/8, England in full command.
An hour gone in the first session on Day 2, and it’s Australia who are still in command at 393/7, ton-up Smith continues to lead the charge for the Aussies.
Australia reach 385/7 as Steve Smith brings up his century in 169 balls, the Aussie great smashed his 32nd century on Day 2 of the second Test of Ashes 2023, he was unbeaten at 85 overnight. The second Test century for Smith at Lord’s.
Another one bites the dust, James Anderson removes Mitchell Starc early, the Aussie batter gives away a leading edge, there’s plenty of wobble here today, a second wicket for England on Day 2, bright start and Australia are seven down. AUS 358/7.
A big wicket early on Day 2 for England, Alex Carey has to depart, it was a huge shout for LBW but the on-field umpire didn’t agree, they review it and the replays show that the ball would have clipped the bails, three reds and Carey walks back after scoring 22 runs. Australia 351/6.
First over today, Australia reach 343/5, this ongoing tour hasn’t been too well for James Anderson he has had just one wicket, back in Edgbaston. The England great gives away 4 runs in his over, Australia will look to continue their momentum.
ENG vs AUS 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 Live: Steve Smith’s unbeaten 85, followed by fifties from David Warner and Travis Head took Australia to 339-5 on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Wednesday. But off-spinner Joe Root, better known as the number one-ranked batsman in Test cricket, took two wickets in four balls late in the day.
His double strike ensured Ashes-holders Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after a thrilling two-wicket win at Edgbaston last week, did not have things all their own way at the ‘Home of Cricket’.
Australia were in a commanding position at 316-3, despite being sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes in overcast conditions and on a green-tinged-pitch that promised to aid his five-strong pace attack.
But dashing left-hander Travis Head, scoring at better than a run-a-ball, then charged down the pitch only to be beaten by a sharply turning Root delivery with Jonny Bairstow, whose wicketkeeping had proved fallible in Birmingham, completing an excellent stumping.
Head was out for 77 following a stand of 118 with Smith where England were given a taste of their own ‘Bazball’ medicine.
But three balls later, Australia’s 316-4 became 316-5 when Cameron Green fell for a duck, slicing Root to James Anderson at mid-off.
