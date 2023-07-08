England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Ashes Live Online and on TV

England Women will take on Australia Women in the third T20 international game to decide the series. An exciting game of cricket awaits us on Saturday as both teams look to be in good form.

The match shall be played at Lord’s, England. The in-game match proceedings are expected to begin at 11:05 PM IST. Both the previous games were close affairs as each team managed a narrow win each in the two games.

In the first T20 International game, England set a target of 154 runs while losing seven wickets, thanks to an amazing batting performance from Sophia Dunkley. She scored 56 runs in 49 balls, hitting six boundaries. Jess Jonassen scalped three English players to keep the scoreline competitive. During Australia’s batting, Beth Mooney stayed not out while having scored 61 runs in 47 balls. She hit an impressive nine boundaries, sealing the win for Australia.

England Women were seeking redemption as they headed into their second T20 International against Australia. Danni Wyatt scored an astounding 76 runs in 46 balls, hitting 13 boundaries. With contributions from Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Ecclestone, England were able to put up a total of 186 runs. Despite a heroic effort from Australia’s Ellyse Perry, scoring 51 runs in 27 balls, the Aussies lost the game by only three runs.

Heading into Saturday’s third T20 International game, there is still no clear favourites to win the match. The victor of the third T20 shall be declared the winner of the three-match series.

Ahead of Saturday’s 3rd T20I match between England Women and Australia Women; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd T20I match between England Women and Australia Women will be played?

The 3rd T20I match between England Women and Australia Women will occur on July 8, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match England Women vs Australia Women be played?

The 3rd T20I match between England Women and Australia Women will be played at the Lord’s.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between England Women and Australia Women begin?

The 3rd T20I match between England Women and Australia Women will start at 11:05 PM IST on July 8 Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match?

England Women vs Australia Women match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match live streaming?

England Women vs Australia Women match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

What are the full squads of England Women and Australia Women For the 3rd T20I?