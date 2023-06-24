Trends :IND VS WIAsia CupMS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » ENGW vs AUSW: Australia's Annabel Sutherland Shines but Tammy Beaumont Leads England Rally in Ashes Test

ENGW vs AUSW: Australia's Annabel Sutherland Shines but Tammy Beaumont Leads England Rally in Ashes Test

After dismissing Australia for 473, the highest first innings total in women's test history for a team batting first, the hosts were 218-2 at stumps with Tammy Beaumont leading the charge on an unbeaten hundred

Advertisement

Published By: Aakash Biswas

Reuters

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 09:25 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Tammy Beaumont scored a 100 off 154 balls
Tammy Beaumont scored a 100 off 154 balls

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland went into the record books with the highest score for a women’s batter at number eight or lower with an unbeaten 137 before picking up a wicket in her first over on Friday as England trail by 255 runs in the Ashes test.

After dismissing Australia for 473, the highest first innings total in women’s test history for a team batting first, the hosts were 218-2 at stumps with Tammy Beaumont leading the charge on an unbeaten hundred.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m Sure Dad Would be Happy Now Seeing my Rise’: Mukesh Kumar After India Call-up For West Indies Tour

Advertisement

Beaumont also made full use of the flat pitch to pile on the runs, becoming only the second Englishwoman after Heather Knight to score a century in all three formats.

“I hadn’t even thought about it! Heather said, ‘Welcome to the club’, it hadn’t even crossed my mind," Beaumont told the BBC.

“I think it’s finely balanced. I think it’s a very good batting wicket … I don’t think I batted my best, I was stubborn, which Heather has called me for years."

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry missed out on her own test century by one run on a rain-hit first day but Sutherland, who was unbeaten on 39 on Thursday, picked up where she left off to guide her team to a commanding total at Trent Bridge.

ALSO READ | CAB Congratulates Mukesh Kumar After His Maiden India Call-up For West Indies Tour

Advertisement

After losing overnight partner Alana King, who was bowled by an inswinger from Lauren Bell, Sutherland was joined in the middle by Kim Garth before she brought up her century with a flick to the deep midwicket boundary.

Fastest Hundred

Her 148-ball hundred was also the fastest by an Australian woman, breaking a 39-year-old record held by Jill Kennare with a 156-ball century versus England.

“I hope to get up the order. I’ve been telling the coach that for a little while. I’m just happy playing my part in this team … it’s just about slotting in," Sutherland told Sky Sports at lunch.

Advertisement

However, she ran out of partners when England spinner Sophie Ecclestone cleaned up the tail to finish with a five-wicket haul (5-129) after bowling nearly 47 overs.

Sutherland was not done yet and struck in her first over to dismiss Emma Lamb, luring the England opener into a stroke to edge the ball to Jess Jonassen in the slips for a low catch.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Enjoys Tube Travel in London with a Newspaper - See Photo

Advertisement

Australia struggled to make a breakthrough after the first wicket as Beaumont and Knight chipped away at the mammoth total and stitched together a 115-run stand.

top videos
  • Pak's Shadab Khan Smashes 87*(53), Helps Sussex Recover From 44/4 | Cricket News | #shorts
  • Has Indian Team made a mistake by not selecting Sarfaraz Khan in Test Squad? | IND vs WI | Cricket
  • "Virat Kohli Was Saddest When... ": Ishant Sharma Recalls When Virat Dealt With Massive Tragedy
  • Air Hostess offers Chocolates To MS Dhoni, Video Goes Viral | Cricket News | #shorts
  • Jos Buttler Smashes 8 Fours, 6 Sixes During 83(39) in T20 Blast Match | Cricket News

    • But as daylight faded and the stadium lights were switched on, Ashleigh Gardner dismissed Knight for 57 when the England skipper was caught behind.

    Nat Sciver-Brunt joined Beaumont and, as if inspired by the men’s fearless ‘Bazball’ approach, scored at almost a run a ball, smashing seven boundaries to finish day two on 41 not out.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 24, 2023, 09:25 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 09:25 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App