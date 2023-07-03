Eoin Morgan Utterly Disappointed after Alex Carey Runs Out Jonny Bairstow at Lord's - WATCH

The controversial run-out of Jonny Bairstow has triggered a huge ‘spirit of cricket’ debate among experts and fans. The incident happened on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s when England were halfway through in the chase of 371. It was the final delivery of the 52nd over when Bairstow ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green and instantly wandered out of his crease. Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey made an underarm direct hit to dislodge the stumps which not only caught his counterpart off guard but also left the audience stunned.

Meanwhile, former captain Eoin Morgan, who was commentating at the moment with former Australia Mark Taylor, was visibly devastated. A video clip shared by Sky Sports captured Morgan’s emotions after the tragic incident which played a huge role in England’s second straight loss, by 43 runs, in the ongoing series.

“Eoin Morgan’s reaction to the Jonny Bairstow stumping," the caption of the video read.

Bairstow was baffled over the way he was dismissed and so were the English fans who booed the Aussies. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) came has explained the law behind the dismissal.

“According to law 20.1.2 of the MCC’s Laws of Cricket, “the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play," ICC stated.

The dismissal of Bairstow also left a few Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members at the Lord’s pavilion fuming as they confronted the Australia team abusively. Australia batsmen David Warner and Usman Khawaja were seen stopping to speak to members who were booing before stewards stepped in to usher the players away.

A day after the incident, the MCC suspended three members who will not be permitted back at the venue pending an investigation into their alleged behaviour.

