Explained: How Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023 Works, Who Can be Impact Player, How Are Toss Rules Changed and More

The BCCI has introduced several new rules ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, one of the most eagerly awaited rules to be seen implemented is the Impact Player rule.

The BCCI first introduced the Impact Player rule in their flagship domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022 and the fans will now see it in the most popular T20 cricket league.

One of the most tactical rules and the one which is expected to change games on its head, the Impact Player rule is quite an interesting concept and if used wisely, can make a player hero and the team victorious.

While the fans as involved in the game, and a significant lot of the fans also involve in the matches through fantasy XI games, it is important to understand the Impact Player rule and we will try to explain each and every detail of the rule.

What is the Impact Player rule?

Owing to the implementation of the Impact Player rule, the teams can change one of their players in the Playing XI in the middle of the game during the stipulated time frames.

This simply enables a substitute player to take a more active part in the game and balance of the team will be easier to achieve even in absence of all-rounders.

Who can be selected as the Impact Player? Can any player from the squad be selected as an Impact Player?

The teams will have the option to select an impact player from the five substitute players they select at the start of the match. It is not compulsory to announce the Impact Player at the start of the game, but the player can only be one of the five substitutes.

Only one Impact Player will be allowed out of the five players. However, it is not compulsory to introduce an Impact Player.

How can the Impact Player be introduced?

The captain will nominate the Impact Player to the umpire and the umpire will signal indicating that the Impact Player is being introduced.

The umpire will cross his hands over his head and close his fists to signal the introduction of an Impact Player.

When can the Impact Player be introduced?

The Impact Player can be brought in the game in one of the following manners:

(i) Before the start of the innings; or

(ii) After completion of an over; or

(iii) In case of a batter, at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over;

(iv) The bowling team can also get an Impact Player during the fall of the wicket, but that Impact Player will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls in that over if the wicket has fallen mid over.

(v) If a player gets injured, current playing conditions will continue to apply. However, he can be replaced by an Impact Player. In such a case the injured player can take no further part in the game.

How will the Impact Player rule apply in case of the batting team?

The batting team can introduce an Impact Player at the fall of a wicket or replace an existing batter in the middle of over.

In case a batter is retired and replaced by an Impact Player and the existing batter is nominated as the replaced player, such player will not be allowed to take any further part in the match. A wicket will also be deemed to be fallen.

In case a batter is retired and an Impact Player is introduced, but another player is nominated as the replaced player, the batter retired can come back and take an active part in the match. However, the replaced player will no longer take a further part in the game.

In any situation, only 11 players can bat.

Can the replaced player play any further part in the match?

No. The player replaced cannot play any further part in the game. He will not be allowed to return even as a substitute fielder.

How will the foreign player rule apply for Impact Players?

A foreign player can only be introduced as an Impact Player if there are less than four foreign players in the Playing XI at the start of the match.

Essentially, a foreign impact player can come in only for a foreign player if there are already four overseas players in the field. In no circumstances can a fifth overseas player take the field.

Is it necessary to select a like-for-like replacement as an Impact Player?

It is not necessary to introduce a like-for-like replacement. A batter can replace a bowler or an all-rounder and vice-versa. It will be purely left to the team management’s judgement.

What role will the Impact Player play in the match?

The Impact Player can bat like a regular batter without any restrictions. The Impact Player can also bowl the maximum quota of four overs irrespective of the number of overs bowled by the replaced player.

Will the sanctions placed on the replaced player continue to apply on the Impact Player?

No. None of the penalties or sanctions applied on the existing player will continue to apply on the Impact Player. The Impact Player will be a player in his own capacity.

How will the Impact Player rule change in case of delayed start or reduction of overs?

Even if the match is reduced to less than 20 overs per side in case of rain or other disturbances, there will be no change in the Impact Player rule. An Impact Player can be introduced at any point of time during the game.

How will the rule apply in case an Impact Player suffers a concussion?

In case an Impact Player suffers a concussion, as a result of a head or neck injury, a like-for-like replacement can be selected after due process for concussion is satisfied and the match referee approves the replacement.

How is the new Toss and confirmation of Playing XI rule changed to ease the Impact Player rule?

With the advent of Impact Player rule, the teams will be allowed to announce their playing XIs after the toss instead of before the toss.

Each team will carry two team sheets – Playing XI and five substitutes (in case of bowling first), and Playing XI and five substitutes (in case of batting first). The norm has already been experimented during the SA20.

The number of players in the primary squad has also been increased to 16 instead of 15.

This is done so that the teams can select optimal Impact Players in the squad and select the right player at the time of requirement depending on the match situation and also depending on whether they are batting first or chasing a target.

