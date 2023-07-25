EZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction For Deodhar Trophy: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For EZ vs NEZ

EZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction: The fifth game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will see the East Zone take on the North East Zone in an epic ODI clash. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground will be hosting the epic tie on July 26.

In their first game in the Deodhar Trophy tournament, the East Zone took on Central Zone. They were able to pick up the victory comfortably by chasing down an easy scoreline of 208 runs. They managed to do so while losing only four wickets in the game. Manisankar Murasingh, Akash Deep and Shabaz Ahmed combined for nine wickets, curbing the Central Zone batters at a chasable scoreline. During East Zone’s batting, Utkarsh Singh played a fantastic innings, scoring 89 runs in 104 balls. The batter hit 11 boundaries and three sixes in the game, securing the win for his side.

The North East Zone failed to impress in their opening game as they conceded a nine-wicket loss to the West Zone. Every NEZ batter had an average showing in the game, leading to the score of 207 runs in 47 overs. Even the North East Zone bowlers did not show up as the West Zone opening duo of Harvik Desai and Priyank Panchal smashed a combined 167 runs before losing any wicket, ultimately leading to a West Zone win.

Considering recent form, the East Zone should be able to pick up a comfortable victory over their competitors on Wednesday.

EZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Utkarsh Singh

Vice-captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

Wicketkeepers: Kumar Kushagra

Batters: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anup Ahlawat

All-rounders: Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Palzor Tamang, Rex Rajkumar

Bowlers: MB Murasingh, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain, Imliwati Lemtur

EZ vs NEZ Probable XIs:

EZ Probable XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Saurabh Tiwary (C), Subranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, MB Murasingh, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Choudhury, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain

NEZ Probable XI: Jehu Anderson (wk), Larry Sangma, Nilesh Lamichaney, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (C), Rex Rajkumar, Khrievitso Kense, Palzor Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha, Kamsha Yangfo, Imliwati Lemtur, Anup Ahlawat

EZ vs NEZ Full Squad: