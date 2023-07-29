EZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction and Team News: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs for Deodhar Trophy 2023

The East Zone will take on the South Zone in the 10th one-day match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The South Zone are currently sitting at the top of the table having won all three games they have played so far.

The match will be held at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 on July 30. East Zone currently are at the second position on the table beneath. Both the teams have 12 points each and are only separated by net run-rate.

The East Zone won their first game of the tournament against the Central Zone by six wickets. Their following victories came in an eight-wicket win against the North East Zone, and an 88-run thrashing of the North Zone.

Abhimanyu Easwaran currently leads the scoring chart for the East Zone, having made 148 runs. Riyan Parag is a close second with 144 runs in the tournament. He is also the highest wicket-taker for his team.

The South Zone decimated the North Zone in the opening game of the tournament by picking up an 186-run win. They beat the West Zone in their second game by 12 runs. In their last game, they blew away the North East Zone by picking up a nine-wicket win against them. South Zone’s Mayank Agarwal is currently the top scorer of the tournament having hit 194 runs in three innings.

An absolute thriller of a game awaits.

EZ vs SZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Utkarsh Singh

Vice-captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

Wicketkeepers: Kumar Kushagra, Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kunnumal

All-rounders: Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed,

Bowlers: MB Murasingh, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

EZ vs SZ Probable XIs

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Saurabh Tiwary (C), Subranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, MB Murasingh, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Choudhury, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain

South Zone: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal (c), Ricky Bhui, Arun Karthik, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar

EZ vs SZ Full Squads