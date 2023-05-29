Fan Hilariously Holds Shraddha Kapoor Responsible For Rain In IPL 2023 Final

Relentless rain in Ahmedabad forced the final of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) to move to its reserve day. Not a single ball could be bowled at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The washout, quite unsurprisingly, came as a huge disappointment for spectators, who eagerly waited to witness the IPL 2023 summit clash.

With social media users sharing their opinion on the rain-interrupted final encounter, a comment made by a certain fan, seems to have taken the internet by storm. While talking about the washed-out fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, one particular fan held actress Shraddha Kapoor responsible for the rain in Ahmedabad. The actress was blamed, albeit jokingly, for her appearances in popular rain songs like- Cham Cham, Baarish, and Tum Hi Ho.

Shraddha, who was a part of the Jio Cinema panel for the IPL 2023 summit clash, also shared the hilarious comment on Instagram.

Heavy downpour in Ahmedabad started 35 minutes prior to the toss and it went on for the next two and half hours. Groundsmen tried their best to organise a full game for the crowd but the match officials, eventually, decided to move the IPL 2023 final to reserve day.

There is a prediction of a thunderstorm ahead of the final match on Monday but the weather is expected to improve during the match hours. But if the reserve day also washes out then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be declared champions of the 16th edition of the IPL. The rules categorically state that the team which finishes the league stage at a higher position will be adjudged winners of the final match if the weather does not permit the match to take place at all.

Gujarat Titans, the defending IPL champions, had finished their league campaign at the top spot. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, claimed the second position in IPL 2023 standings. The four-time IPL champions were three points behind table-toppers Gujarat in the points tally.

A win against Gujarat Titans tonight will help Chennai Super Kings in winning a record-equaling fifth IPL title. With five IPL trophies under their belt, Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the history of the competition.