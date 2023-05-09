'Time Travel is Possible': Fans Believe They Spotted MS Dhoni of 2040 Watching CSK's IPL Match | WATCH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is at the fag end of his career but his craze amongst the fans is still second to none. The fans are coming in massive numbers to support him and Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. The Chepauk Stadium has witnessed jam-packed attendance thus far while CSK are also getting massive support in their away matches too, courtesy of Dhoni’s massive fandom. The speculation is rife that Dhoni might announce his retirement after the ongoing season.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter is trending almost every day on social media platforms. While a video went viral on social media where a CSK fan was watching the match from the stadium and interestingly he looks similar to what Dhoni would look like at that age.

The fans started talking about the theories of time travel. “Time travel is possible," one of then fans commented in the video. “Out of all jokes what if this is actually real … guess we have to wait for 2040," wrote another user.

Recently, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming opened up on Dhoni’s much-talked-about IPL retirement. When asked about the highly contentious matter, the former New Zealand skipper said, “No, he [Dhoni] hasn’t indicated anything."

The legendary India skipper himself hinted at his retirement earlier this season after stating that “it’s the last phase" of his career. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper had previously stated that he would want to bid farewell to IPL after playing in front of his home crowd in Chennai one final time.

Despite the injury crisis in the camp, Dhoni has managed to resources well and got the best out of the players. CSK’s biggest strength this season is the way their batters are firing and the way skipper MS Dhoni s leading them by optimising his resources to perfection. CSK are currently placed at the second spot on the points table and are on the verge of getting a place in the playoffs.

