Fans of Chennai Super Kings Bash Irfan Pathan Over 'Advantage to CSK' Tweet After IPL 2023 Final

Irfan Pathan has become quite popular among fans for sharing analytical opinions on Twitter. But this time the former Indian all-rounder is making a noise for all the wrong reasons. Following Chennai Super Kings’ 5-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final, Pathan tweeted that the rain made things easy for Chennai chasing down a mammoth 171 runs in 15 overs.

Pathan noted that the Chennai batters didn’t have to play four overs of “league’s top 3 wicket-takers" – Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma as the second innings was reduced to 15 overs as per the DLS method. “That’s certainly played as an advantage to CSK," Pathan added.

The explanation, however, did not go down well with Chennai fans. They showed their discontent, venting out their frustration in the comment section.

Punching holes into Irfan Pathan’s theory, a CSK fan wrote, “Nine out of ten times bowling team can easily win in this situation and that one time was yesterday for CSK."

Another fan pointed at the reduced 4-over powerplay during Chennai’s batting that helped the Gujarat unit. “The CSK openers were deprived of 12 balls to play as freely as possible. That’s certainly played as an advantage to GT," the comment read.

Shami, Rashid and Mohit were quite expensive in the IPL final. While Shami conceded 30 runs in 3 overs, Rashid gave away 44 and Mohit ended up with a figure of 3/36. Considering the dominant show by the Chennai batters, a user commented, “The rate in which CSK were going match would have been finished by 19th over."

A die-hard Chennai supporter shelled out a sarcastic reply to Irfan Pathan’s tweet, saying, “CSK started batting with Ruturaj and Conway losing two overs from the powerplay. That means the league’s top 2 openers were deprived of 12 balls and no runs."

Here are some other reactions:

Batting first in the final, Gujarat Titans produced a massive 214 runs in 20 overs. The rain played a spoilsport just ahead of Chennai’s batting, forcing the second innings to get shortened to 15 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway continued their red-hot form, providing Chennai with a desirable start in the powerplay. The upcoming batters built on the foundation and kept the chase going as the situation demanded.

Following some crucial cameos by Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu, Chennai landed in a position where they had to chase 13 runs in the final over.

With Mohit Sharma conceding just three runs off the first four deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja was yet to announce himself. The Chennai all-rounder was able to change the equation by smashing a six and a four, sailing the Men in Yellow across the victory line.