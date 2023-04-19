Trends :CSK VS SRH LIVECSK VS SRH Dream11Chennai Pitch ReportSourav GangulyDC VS KKR
Home » Cricket Home » 'Finally a Tendulkar Has an IPL Wicket!': Batting Legend Sachin's Tweet on Son Arjun Goes Viral

'Finally a Tendulkar Has an IPL Wicket!': Batting Legend Sachin's Tweet on Son Arjun Goes Viral

Arjun Tendulkar returned impressive figures of 1/18 from 2.5 overs as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 07:21 IST

Hyderabad, India

Arjun Tendulkar has made a promising start to his IPL career. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Arjun Tendulkar has made a promising start to his IPL career. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

For the second time in a row, Mumbai Indians showed faith in rookie left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar and gave him a go against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday night. Arjun continued to impress and eventually played a key role in securing a 14-run win for the franchise as they climbed up to the sixth spot on the points table.

After bowling two overs for 14 runs, MI captain Rohit Sharma held back the fast bowling allrounder for as late as the final over of SRH chase. MI had set a challenging target of 193 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad thanks to a maiden IPL fifty from Cameron Green.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

With 20 to defend off the final over, Arjun held his nerves and allowed just five runs off as many deliveries as SRH were bowled out for 178.

The hosts lost Abdul Samad to a run out off the second delivery and then Arjun had Bhuvneshwar Kumar caught by Rohit at covers for his first IPL wicket.

Sachin Tendulkar must have been chuffed to bits watching his son seal MI’s win, a team he himself represented during his playing career.

RELATED NEWS

He took to Twitter to celebrate the win, praising the top MI performers.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

“A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!" Sachin wrote.

And he signed off by acknowledging the fact that a ‘Tendulkar’ has finally taken an IPL wicket.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

“And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!" he wrote.

Sachin played 78 matches for MI and bowled 36 deliveries but never got a wicket.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 07:21 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 07:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics