'Fines Don't Work...': Michael Vaughan Suggests Strict Action To Tackle Slow Over-Rate Issue In Tests

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has recommended more strict action against a team maintaining a slow over-rate in a Test match. Both India and Australia have been levied a hefty fine due to their lack of urgency in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Vaughan said that only the fine won’t work to battle the slow over-rate issue. Instead, he suggested the International Cricket Council (ICC) make a new regulation, awarding 20 runs to the opposition team for every over lost on each day.

“Fines don’t work. So runs awarded to the batting team at the end of the day’s play could be the only way, 20 runs per over," Vaughan tweeted.

Michael Vaughan’s tweet garnered mixed reactions from the social media population. Some fans agreed with the English legend, while others shelled out their own opinions about the slow over-rate issue.

As per the ICC rulebook, teams will lose points for maintaining a slow over-rate in any game during a WTC cycle.