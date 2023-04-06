'For MS Dhoni to Hit it That Far Was Pretty Incredible': Mark Wood on Getting Hit For Sixes by CSK Captain

Lucknow Super Giants premier pacer Mark Wood opened up on getting hit for back-to-back sixes by Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings. The two teams faced each other on Monday as Dhoni’s CSK claimed their first win of the season. The CSK came out to bat in the final over and he turned back the clock to provide the ideal finishing touch to the Chennai innings. Wood, who claimed a fifer in the clash against DC, was once again having a great until he faced Chennai’s very own Thala who made his bowling figures look a bit ordinary by hitting back-to-back sixes.

Dhoni entered the pitch with a huge roar from the crowd as he slashed the first ball hard over point to open his account with a maximum. While he pulled the second one over square leg for another six. Meanwhile, in the attempt to hit another six, Dhoni got out on the next ball for 12. The two sixes made a massive difference in the game as CSK registered a 12-run win.

Meanwhile, after the match, English pacer Wood revealed that he bowled exactly where he and Rahul decided but Dhoni was spectacular with his shot-making.

“I and KL were talking. We were trying to stay calm and trying to work out how to get him out. In my mind, I was not trying to be defensive. I was actually thinking of ways to stop him from scoring runs and get him out. Unfortunately, it cost me 12 runs. But, that second shot in particular was an amazing shot. I bowled it exactly where KL and I decided. Get a bouncer and get it wide so that he has to fetch it if he is to take it. For him to hit it that far was pretty incredible," Wood said.

The English pacer also said that the reception Dhoni got at Chepauk was the loudest he had ever witnessed.

“The noise when he came out to bat and then when he hit those two balls were definitely the loudest I have played in front of. It was eye-opening but it was a great experience to look back," Wood added.

