For ‘Queens’ Anushka Sharma And Imari Visser’s Birthday, RCB Fans Want a Victory Gift

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been led by two captains- Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli- this IPL season, and coincidentally, both skippers are celebrating their wives’ birthdays today, May 1. While Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma rang her 35th birthday, Du Plessis’ spouse Imari Visser turned 36. The Bangalore franchise will look to make this occasion more special with a victory in tonight’s IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants. They have dropped some treasured pictures of Anushka and Imari with their husbands on Twitter, terming the ladies “the pillars of strength" of the skippers. Anushka and Imari share a close bond with cricket and have been spotted several times in the stands, cheering for the Bangalore squad.

Soon after the tweet surfaced, Bangalore fans rallied to the comment section and marked their heartfelt wishes for Anushka Sharma and Imari Visser. A fan, while dropping his wish, labelled both women as “the queens" of the Bangalore side.

Another fan wrote, “As RCB fans, let’s wish both the skippers’ wives a very happy birthday, and hope that they will continue to cheer their husbands and the team to victory in the upcoming matches."

A user could not wonder about the coincidence that both RCB captains are celebrating their wives’ birthdays on the same date. The person further demanded a “big win" against Lucknow in today’s match.

After formally giving up Bangalore’s captaincy in the 2021 season, Virat Kohli has been reintroduced in the role this year in the last few matches, filling In the shoes for designated skipper Faf du Plessis whenever needed. The South African star was part of the games as an impact player. Du Plessis is recovering from an injury and will take more time to get fully fit. Although, the former Proteas captain has produced some memorable knocks and is currently the leading run-scorer among the Bangalore batters with 422 runs in 8 appearances. Kohli has also been found in his iconic groove and is second in the list with 333 runs.

Bangalore will go into the Lucknow fixture on the back of a 21-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Coming to chase 201 runs in the home game, Bangalore’s batting unit suffered a massive collapse with Virat Kohli being the only standout performer. The ex-India captain pulled off a good start to the chase with a 37-ball 54 but the other batters failed to build on the foundation.

