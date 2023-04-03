Former Australia Test Cricketer Michael Slater Accused of Assaulting a Police Officer

Michael Slater, the former Australia cricketer, has reportedly been charged with assaulting a police officer and arrested on Friday midnight. Police were called to a residence in Noosa Heads (Queensland) over an alleged domestic violence issue and a medical incident.

According to Daily Mail, the police will claim Slater obstructed police and assaulted an officer who suffered a minor cut on his hand. He’s expected to appear at Noosa Magistrates Court on May 2.

“The man is expected to appear before Noosa Magistrates Court on May 2," police told AAP in a statement. “As the matter is domestic violence and medical in nature, for privacy reasons no further information will be provided."

Slater, who played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs for Australia between 1993 and 2001. After falling out of favour with the selectors, he did continue playing domestic cricket before retiring in 2004.

Hen then started a career in broadcasting, becoming a popular commentator.

In 2021, he hit the headlines following his criticism of Australian government for their strict covid protocols. The government had banned flights arriving from India with Slater stuck in Maldives after he left the IPL bio-bubble where he was on commentary duties.

The IPL 2021 was hit by covid outbreak forcing a mid-season suspension.

In 2022, the 53-year-old was convicted of assault, breaching a restraining order among other offences against a woman.

Slater was sentenced to a two-year jail term.

He scored 5312 runs in Test cricket at an average of 42.83.

Last year, Slater had domestic violence charges against him dismissed citing mental health issues and was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder by a psychologist and two doctors. A court was told that the former cricketer is dealing with a ‘significant mental impairment’.

“That’s significant because if he has bipolar disorder and he’s not being treated for it, then … it’s likely that any treatment he has had hasn’t treated the whole of his condition," Fox Sports quoted Slater’s lawyer as telling the court last November.

