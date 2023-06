'Not That They’ve Been Absolutely Poor...': Ex-BCCI Chief Explains How India Can End ICC Title Drought

The fans were hopeful that India will end the draught for an ICC title by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. But unfortunately, the Indian fans returned hard-broken after Pat Cummins & Co emerged as the ultimate winners. The Aussies pocketed the game by 209 runs, becoming the first team ever to win all three ICC titles.

On the other hand, India’s prolonged hunt for their first ICC title since 2013 continues after losing the WTC Final. Team India featured in four semifinals and four finals of major ICC events since winning the Champions Trophy 2013 but haven’t been able to cross the final hurdle.

Meanwhile, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has advised the Indian team to play fearless cricket in order to end the long title drought at ICC events.

“In the last 10 years, they played four finals. It’s not that they’ve been absolutely poor. They have just not won the big finals, hopefully, that will happen. As someone who has seen Indian cricket closely. My only advice is to play without fear when you get to these big moments. Sometimes you have to take the hard decisions," Ganguly told India Today.

Asked if the Indian team struggles due to tentativeness in big knockout matches, Ganguly said that Rohit Sharm and Rahul Dravid need it.

“Maybe at times there is a bit of a different thought but that’s what I feel watching from outside and I say that with respect that just go and play," the former India skipper said.