Former Chief Selector MSK Prasad Joins Lucknow Super Giants as Strategic Consultant

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in former chief selector MSK Prasad as a strategic consultant. The franchise confirmed the development on Thursday through an official release.

“Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas," the statement read.

“His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian National Cricket Team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organization," it added.

As stated by the franchise, Prasad will help LSG as Head of Talent Search and talent development. His appointment comes after the Super Giants signed Justin Langer as their head coach, replacing Andy Flower who joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lead-up to IPL 2024.

Advertisement

MSK has served as the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee with the BCCI, where he played a key role in spearheading talent scouting and player development to help create a robust talent pipeline for the Indian national team across all formats. He was at the helm when India scripted the historic Test series wins in Australia in 2018-19. His last assignment was India’s tour of Australia 2020-21.