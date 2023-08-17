Trends :Asia Cup 2023India SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » Former Chief Selector MSK Prasad Joins Lucknow Super Giants as Strategic Consultant

Former Chief Selector MSK Prasad Joins Lucknow Super Giants as Strategic Consultant

MSK Prasad will provide essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains as Head of Talent Search, talent development and LSG's academy business.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 18:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Ex-BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad (AFP Image)
Ex-BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad (AFP Image)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in former chief selector MSK Prasad as a strategic consultant. The franchise confirmed the development on Thursday through an official release.

“Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas," the statement read.

“His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian National Cricket Team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organization," it added.

As stated by the franchise, Prasad will help LSG as Head of Talent Search and talent development. His appointment comes after the Super Giants signed Justin Langer as their head coach, replacing Andy Flower who joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lead-up to IPL 2024.

Advertisement

MSK has served as the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee with the BCCI, where he played a key role in spearheading talent scouting and player development to help create a robust talent pipeline for the Indian national team across all formats. He was at the helm when India scripted the historic Test series wins in Australia in 2018-19. His last assignment was India’s tour of Australia 2020-21.

top videos
  • LIVE: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Back in Indian Side, No Place for Chahal

    • Following the completion of his tenure, he served as the Director of Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association, where he watched over the establishment of state-of-the-art coaching facilities across 13 districts within the Andhra region.

    “We look forward to his contributions to our teams’ growth and fans’ support for him," the franchise added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 18:33 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 18:59 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App