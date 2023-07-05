Former India Cricketer Reminds Stuart Broad of Yuvraj Singh After His Harsh Words For Alex Carey

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took a dig at veteran English pacer Stuart Broad for his harsh words for Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The controversial wicket of Jonny Bairstow continues to attract the attention of people across the cricket community. It was a rare run-out dismissal on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test when Carey spotted Bairstow wandering out of his crease after assuming the ball was dead as he ducked underneath a short delivery. Carey landed a direct hit and appealed for stumping which was upheld. It was a crucial moment in the game as Australia went onto win the match by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in five-match series.

Several players from the England cricket fraternity criticised Carey and Australia for their dismissal and started the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate.

Advertisement

After the dismissal, Broad came out to bat and he was caught telling Cary, “You will forever be remembered for that",

Sivaramakrishnan was not impressed by Broad comments for Carey as he took a dig at the veteran pacer.

The former Indian cricketer recalled Broad getting hit for six consecutive sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Reacting to a post on the same on Twitter, Sivaramakrishnan wrote: “Stuart Broad will be remembered for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh."

Meanwhile, Broad also wrote about the same incident in his column for Daily Mail.