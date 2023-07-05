Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Former India Cricketer Reminds Stuart Broad of Yuvraj Singh After His Harsh Words For Alex Carey

Former India Cricketer Reminds Stuart Broad of Yuvraj Singh After His Harsh Words For Alex Carey

Sivaramakrishnan was not impressed by Broad comments for Carey as he took a dig at the veteran pacer.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 00:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over during 2007 T20 World Cup (AFP Image)
Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over during 2007 T20 World Cup (AFP Image)

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took a dig at veteran English pacer Stuart Broad for his harsh words for Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The controversial wicket of Jonny Bairstow continues to attract the attention of people across the cricket community. It was a rare run-out dismissal on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test when Carey spotted Bairstow wandering out of his crease after assuming the ball was dead as he ducked underneath a short delivery. Carey landed a direct hit and appealed for stumping which was upheld. It was a crucial moment in the game as Australia went onto win the match by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in five-match series.

Several players from the England cricket fraternity criticised Carey and Australia for their dismissal and started the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate.

Advertisement

After the dismissal, Broad came out to bat and he was caught telling Cary, “You will forever be remembered for that",

Sivaramakrishnan was not impressed by Broad comments for Carey as he took a dig at the veteran pacer.

The former Indian cricketer recalled Broad getting hit for six consecutive sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Reacting to a post on the same on Twitter, Sivaramakrishnan wrote: “Stuart Broad will be remembered for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh."

Meanwhile, Broad also wrote about the same incident in his column for Daily Mail.

top videos
  • Virat Kohli Shares Pics of 'Leg Day' at Gym, Says '8 Years and Counting'; Fans React | #shorts
  • Ashes 2023: Travis Head Excited as Australia have a chance to Ashes Win | Cricket News | ENG vs AUS
  • England End Rain-Curtailed Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test at 27/0, Need 224 More Runs to Win
  • Chris Woakes: 'We don't Want To Rely on Stokes All The Time' | ASHES | ENG vs AUS | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: England Overtake Australia on Day 3, Look to Win First Test in Series | Cricket News

    • “The amazing thing about sport, and this seems to apply to cricket more than most, is how it divides opinion. We saw it with Mitchell Starc’s catch on Saturday evening: all of Australia thought it was out, all of England, me included, thought it was not out.

    “But the crux of the matter for Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal at Lord’s on Sunday was whether he was looking to gain an advantage," Broad wrote in his column.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 17:02 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 00:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App