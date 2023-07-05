Former India Cricketer Praveen Kumar, Son Safe After Horrific Car Accident

Former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son have been involved in a car accident after their vehicle was hit by a truck in Meerut. The duo is said to be safe.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night when Praveen was returning from Pandav Nagar with a truck ramming into his Land Rover Defender at high speed around 10 pm.

Both Praveen and his son had a narrow escape but the car is reported to have suffered extensive damage.

The Civil Lines police reached the spot immediately and arrested the truck driver.

Praveen, who resides in Meerut’s Multan Nagar.

This isn’t the first time that Praveen has been involved in an accident. In 2007, he fell from an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut road during a reception held for his homecoming after India call up.

Known for his ability to swing the new ball, Praveen represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is between 2007 and 2012. He took a combined 112 wickets at international level before calling time on his career.

The news comes months after another India cricketer was involved in a horrific accident. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s car crashed into a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December when he was driving home.