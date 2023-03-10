Former New Zealand Cricketer's Comment on Hassan Ali's Wife Goes Viral

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has once again made the headlines. Previously, Doull drew massive flak for criticising Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Doull, while doing commentary during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, had lashed out at Babar for putting his personal records ahead of his side’s achievements. The cricketer-turned-commentator has now once again taken the internet by storm for making a comment about Pakistan international cricketer Hassan Ali’s wife. Doull was doing commentary when Islamabad United cricketers were celebrating their win over Multan Sultans on Tuesday, March 7. As the camera focused on Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya Arzoo, the Kiwi was heard saying, “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory."

Simon Doull’s unique piece of commentary went viral in no time as fans of the game did not waste the opportunity to share their reactions.

“Simon Doull is all of us right now. Even he is baffled by the beauty of Pakistan," wrote one Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “Can we please get unfiltered Simon Doull in the IPL."

A certain Twitter user defended Simon Doull and commented, “Nothing wrong in this. Although It was an excellent match."

Previously, Simon Doull sparked a huge debate after lambasting Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam. “The last little while, that is all that been happening rather than putting the team first. Rather than looking for boundaries. The is still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are great and stats are brilliant. But it has to be team first," Doull was heard saying while doing commentary during Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators game on March 8.

Coming back to the Islamabad United game, batting first, Multan Sultans registered a mammoth total of 205 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan opening batter Shan Massod emerged as Multan’s highest scorer in the encounter with 75. Islamabad’s Faheem Ashraf pulled off an unbeaten half century to guide his side to a sensational two-wicket victory. The Shadab Khan-led side scored the winning runs with just one ball to spare.

The defeat left Multan Sultans at the third spot in the Pakistan Super League standings. Islamabad United, on the other hand, are placed in second position.

