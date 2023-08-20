Former Pakistan Captain Spotted Having Candid Conversation with Actor Suniel Shetty | WATCH

Former Pakistan captain and T20 World Cup winner Shahid Afridi was spotted having a casual conversation with Bollywood star, Suniel Shetty. The two shared a conversation where Afridi introduced Shetty to his family.

Suniel Shetty has been a passionate fan of cricket being the captain for the Mumbai Heroes team in the Celebrity Cricket League. His daughter, Athiya Shetty is also now married to the Indian cricketer, KL Rahul.

Afridi was seen introducing his daughter to Suniel asking his daughter to greet the actor. Afridi said, “Say Assalamualaikum," and his daughter greeted Suniel.

Shahid Afridi was one of Pakistan’s greatest players and was also seen criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board for their omission of their ODI World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan in a video celebrating the history of Pakistan cricket. He believed that, “Services of our heroes in the cricket fraternity should never be impacted by any political stances," Afridi was quoted by Pakistani journalist, Farid Khan on Twitter. After backlash from various people in the cricketing fraternity, PCB reuploaded the video with Imran Khan in the video.

The Pakistani legend will hope that his side can win the World Cup with many touting the side to be one of the top contenders for the title. With the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harish Rauf, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and many more, Pakistan will definitely be one of the tough teams competing for the big prize.

Former Pakistan pacer, Aqib Javid was also seen mentioning that the current Pakistan squad has the right balance and is of the right age group for the upcoming World Cup. He also hailed the leadership of Babar Azam and said that he believes Babar is more consistent than Virat.

Pakistan will look to get the ball rolling as they are set to co-host the Asia Cup along with Sri Lanka which is set to begin on August 30 with their first game coming up against Nepal. This tournament will be played in the 50-over format with arch-rivals India as well as Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan set to take part in the tournament as well. The teams will be divided into 2 groups of three and play against each other.