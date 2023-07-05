How Former Pakistan Fast Bowler Mohammad Amir Could Play in IPL

With the bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan suspended due to the diplomatic tensions, the two teams only clash in global or continental tournaments. Consequently, the star players of the two countries rarely get a chance to test themselves against each other barring an ICC event or at the Asia Cup.

In the past, players have managed to etch themselves in fans’ memories solely by performing well in India-Pakistan matches even if they weren’t able to built a long career.

Mohammad Amir, whose career suffered majorly due to his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal of 2010 and then later injuries and dip in form, took a surprise decision to retire from international cricket in 2020 claiming mental torture.

The 31-year-old arrived on the international stage with a lot of promise and was once hyped as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket before his career took a turn for the worst.

Upon his return from spot-fixing ban, Amir had moments of brilliance including a devastating spell with the new ball in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India that resulted in Pakistan winning the title.

His battles with star India batter Virat Kohli were far and few but memorable nonetheless.

However, it’s possible that Amir might soon be working his magic in India through IPL with the left-arm pacer hoping to get his British passport in 2024.

He though has rejected the possibility of representing England.