Former West Indies Pacer Rates Mohammad Shami's IPL Performance Over Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the second bowler in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) to scalp five wickets in an innings. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer picked up five wickets during the game against Gujarat Titans on Monday. But his five-wicket haul eventually proved to be inconsequential as Gujarat managed to see off their opponents. Gujarat pacer Mohammad Shami, on the other hand, registered spectacular figures of 4/21 to earn a 34-run victory for the defending IPL champions. Shami claimed three wickets during the powerplay to gain the upper hand for his side. Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop feels that Shami striking early during Hyderabad’s run chase helped Gujarat in gaining a solid advantage.

“He’s got 15 powerplay wickets. It tells you the value of wickets up front versus wickets at the back end. And you look at Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar), and no fault of Bhuvi’s, Bhuvi was excellent with 4 wickets in the back end, but Shami bowls a test length, a test line and length, very well, which is what (Mohammed) Siraj, when he’s been at his best this season has been able to bowl," Ian Bishop said on ESPNCricinfo.

While Shami bagged three wickets in the powerplay, Bhuvneshwar’s wickets came towards the end of Gujarat’s innings. Batting first, Gujarat posted a formidable total of 188. Shubman Gill notched up his maiden IPL century to guide Gujarat to a defendable total. Hyderabad wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a terrific knock of 64 but his brilliance with the bat went in vain. Hyderabad, ultimately, could only manage to reach 154. Apart from Shami, fast bowler Mohit Sharma also bagged four wickets to secure a much-needed victory for the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Gujarat, thanks to their 34-run win over Hyderabad, sealed a top-two finish in this season’s IPL. With 18 points from 13 matches, Gujarat now occupy the top spot in IPL 2023 standings. In their last league game of the season, the IPL 2022 winners will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hyderabad are struggling at the eighth spot in the IPL 2023 standings with just eight points in their kitty.