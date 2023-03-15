Found a Quiet Street to Have a Hit: David Warner Smashes a Few in Mumbai Ahead of ODIs

Australian opener David Warner was seen playing cricket on the streets of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Warner had flown back to Australia after suffering a fracture on his elbow during the second Test in Delhi against India in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the hosts retained by a 2-1 margin.

Warner has since recovered and returned to India to link up with his teammates for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus India, which starts on Friday.

On Wednesday, Warner posted a video of himself playing ‘gully cricket’ on the bylines of Mumbai, in which he looked at ease navigating the ‘tricky pitch’.

“Found a quiet street to have a hit," Warner captioned the video.

Warner did not have the best of outings during the Test series, before his injury. Warner made 1 and 10 in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Nagpur and had another forgetful outing in the second Test in New Delhi, where he made 15 in the first innings.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said in an interview that Warner should have retired after his double hundred in his 100th Test match in December last year.

“Look, I was on radio a couple of days ago, back here in Australia, and I thought the absolute best time for Davey to retire if he was thinking about it at all, was after the Sydney Test match here in Australia. He had just played his 100th Test in Melbourne and obviously got 200 in the first innings down there. And to bow out in front of his home crowd is obviously the way that every player would like to finish their careers," Ponting told The ICC Review.

But more recently, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Warner is part of their ICC World Test Championship final plan, scheduled to be played against India at The Oval starting on June 7.

“I think you work through that conversation, and how each player finishes is always different," McDonald said of Warner. “Some want to go out in a certain way, and others are OK with potentially being dropped out of sides. But at the moment, Dave’s fully in our plans for the WTC final, he’s coming back for the one-day series (against India), he’s recovered from his injury, so we’ll see Dave back in Australian colours on March 17 and we’ll go from there."

