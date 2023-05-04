French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain Meets Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, met former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Lenain shared a picture from their encounter on his social media handle with the caption that read “A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka’s trip to #CannesFilmFestival"

Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2023 standings with 10 points from 9 outings this season. RCB picked up a crucial win against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous fixture.

But, the post-match proceedings that ensued grabbed all the headlines as Kohli was involved in a scuffle with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and Afghan all-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq.

Having faced the brunt of the loss when LSG claimed a win over the Karnataka-based team in Bangalore earlier in the season, Kohli decided to give it back in the second meeting of the teams of the season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Kohli opened the innings alongside skipper Faf du Plessis as the pair scored 31 and 44 respectively to put up a total of 126 for the loss of 9 wickets. RCB did well to defend the total and Kohli was pictured exchanging words with Naveen-ul-Haq before he signalled a show of disrespect as he was pictured showing the sole of his shoes to the Afghani.

But things took a turn for the worse during the team handshake after the game when Naveen and Kohli were spotted in a charged exchange before Gautam Gambhir intervened.

The former Indian opener was frustrated with Kohli’s abuse towards his team members, who he said were like his family. The unamused Kohli asked Gambhir to keep his family in control.

BCCI did not take kindly to the episode as Kohli and Gambhir were fined their entire match fee, while Naveen was fined 50 per cent of his match income.

RCB are slated to take on Delhi Capitals next on Saturday, while LSG will face Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

