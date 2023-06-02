MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: Cricketers Reveal Reasons Behind Nicknames; Watch Video

The Indian cricket team stars enjoy a massive fan following across India as they have an emotional connection with the players. The fans are often seen calling the Indian players by the nickname that their teammates have given them. Through stump mic and different camera angles, it’s easy to know the nicknames of the players within the squad.

A video went viral on social media where the players themselves revealed the stories and reasons behind their nicknames.

Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni revealed that he was earlier called Mahii but it got tweaked when he entered the Indian team.

“My nickname is Maahi, it used to be Mahii but it was half of my full name but everybody started calling me Maahi so I thought it’s better off with one name. So I change it to Maahi," Dhoni said.

While Virat Kohli walked down the memory and recalled the story from his childhood.

“My nickname is Chiku. I got it because I have big ears and back in the day when I was chubby I cut my hair very short and one of our coaches in Delhi, told me you look like Chiku the rabbit from Champak comics, so that’s how I got the nickname and then it starts with me from there on," Kohli said.

While other Indian players Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina revealed the anecdotes behind their nicknames.

“My nickname is Jaddu because everybody calls me Jaddu since I have made my debut for India because my surname is Jadeja, everybody like to call me like Jaddu in short form," Ravindra Jadeja said.

“My nickname is Sonu, when I was young then somebody call me Sonu," Suresh Raina added.

Mumbaikars Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma also revealed the people who gave them the famous nicknames.

“My nickname is Ajju. Simple reason, my mother, my father everyone, my wife grandmother, grandfather because they likes to call me Ajju so that’s a reason," Rahane said

“People call me Gabbar and Jay and I like both of them," Shikhar Dhawan asserted

“My nickname Shaana and was given to me by none other another Yuvraj Singh, and because he feels I am the Shaan of the team," Rohit added.

While Ravichandran Aswin revealed why he likes his nickname Ash.

“My nickname is Ash and the name comes from shortening the whole name of mine, and I like the name because of the Bollywood connection. A Bollywood superstar shares the name with me," he added.

Veteran India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh also shared the details of his nicknames.

“My nickname is Yuvi because it’s easy for everyone to pronounce than Yuvraj," the southpaw said.

“My nickname is Sonu but I got this name for Bhajji but I don’t know where it has come from. But yeah. Now, people call me Bhajji more than Harbhajan Singh," the veteran spinner added.