From Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans, Here's The Full List of IPL Champions

With five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles under their belt, Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the history of the tournament. Things, however, did not go as planned for MI in IPL 2022 though. The Mumbai-based side ended their campaign at the bottom of the points table. After lifting their last IPL trophy in 2020, MI will now be aiming to bounce back to extend their record.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Having retained a majority of their players of IPL 2023, MI will certainly be a force to reckon with this season. The Mumbai-based franchise, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will start their season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Advertisement

Defending champions Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are scheduled to kick off their IPL 2023 journey on March 31. The Hardik Pandya-led side got the better of Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the summit clash to win title on debut.

GT will face four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Last edition’s runners up- Rajasthan Royals- will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match this season.

As IPL 2023 is all set to get underway this week, it is time to take a look at previous winners and runners-up.

Season Champions Runners Up 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants made a terrific start to their IPL journey after reaching the playoffs in their maiden show. Lucknow’s impressive run, ultimately, came to an end after suffering a 14-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. In their first match of IPL 2023, the KL Rahul-led side will face Delhi Capitals on April 1.

Get the latest Cricket News here