Trends :CSK vs PBKSMI VS RRCSK VS PBKS Dream11MI VS RR Dream11 Chennai Pitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » From Selling Panipuri...: Fans Laud 'Indian Cricket's Future' Yashasvi Jaiswal on Scoring Maiden IPL Ton

From Selling Panipuri...: Fans Laud 'Indian Cricket's Future' Yashasvi Jaiswal on Scoring Maiden IPL Ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 124 runs off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums as fans hailed him as a 'special talent'

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 22:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates maiden IPL century and (right) sells panipuri with his father (Twitter and IPL/BCCI)
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates maiden IPL century and (right) sells panipuri with his father (Twitter and IPL/BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century in match number 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 1000th match of the tournament’s history at the Wanhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - LIVE

The young batter also shared a vital 72-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 212/7 against Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal’s 124 off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

Jaiswal also took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL season.

WATCH:

RELATED NEWS

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Fans and experts lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring a hundred:

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan was the most successful MI bowler with figures of 3/39, while Piyush Chawla returned figures of 2/34 and England quick Jofra Archer took the wicket of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: April 30, 2023, 22:05 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 22:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures