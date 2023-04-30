From Selling Panipuri...: Fans Laud 'Indian Cricket's Future' Yashasvi Jaiswal on Scoring Maiden IPL Ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century in match number 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 1000th match of the tournament’s history at the Wanhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The young batter also shared a vital 72-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 212/7 against Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal’s 124 off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

Jaiswal also took his tally past 400 runs this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL season.

Fans and experts lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring a hundred:

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan was the most successful MI bowler with figures of 3/39, while Piyush Chawla returned figures of 2/34 and England quick Jofra Archer took the wicket of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder.

(With inputs from Agencies)

