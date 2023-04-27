From Wanting MS Dhoni’s Bat To Sharing Dressing Room With Him, CSK Youngster Shaik Rasheed's Inspiring Journey

Shaik Rasheed might have earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract but affording a ‘Reebok’ bat was not even possible for him years back. The teenage sensation recently shared an emotional anecdote involving legendary India skipper MS Dhoni.

Rasheed recalled how he longed for a ‘Reebok’ bat that the World Cup-winning captain used to play with. But due to his family’s dire financial condition, it was not possible for Rasheed to own a ‘Reebok’ bat at that point in time.

“When I was around eight years old, it was my birthday and I told my dad that I wanted a Reebok bat. It was Dhoni bhai who used to use that bat and we didn’t have that much money at that time. So, we could not buy that bat. After that, for an entire day, I was just crying," Rasheed said in a video shared by Chennai Super King on YouTube.

The IPL 2023 auction offered Shaik Rasheed a golden chance to share the dressing room with MS Dhoni. Rasheed was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings franchise for Rs 20 Lakhs at the IPL 2023 auction.

It was, quite understandably, a dream come true moment for Rasheed who was a part of India’s 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning squad. Rasheed also revealed that Dhoni had advised him to follow his natural gameplay.

Shaik Rasheed, who was India’s vice-captain at the U-19 World Cup in 2022, shot to prominence after producing a sublime knock of 94 against Australia in the semi-final of the competition. In the summit clash, he came up with a crucial half-century against England. Team India won the contest by four wickets.

Shaik Rasheed had registered himself for the IPL 2022 auction, but he could not secure a contract. The maiden IPL call finally came at the 2023 auction. In first-class cricket, Rasheed has till now scored 211 runs after playing five matches. In IPL, however, Rasheed has not played a game yet.

Meanwhile, after claiming 10 points from seven games, Chennai Super Kings now occupy the top spot in the IPL 2023 standings. With three consecutive wins to their name, MS Dhoni’s men are in a rich vein of form currently. In their next fixture, the four-time IPL winners will be up against third-placed Rajasthan Royals tonight.

