'Future is Here': Shubman Gill Impresses Netizens With His Unbeaten 94-run Knock vs Lucknow Super Giants

Shubman Gill continued his imperious form with the bat and slammed unbeaten 94 runs against Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The talented opener controlled his innings quite well and took his time before unleashing on the Lucknow batters at his favourite venue. Shubman missed the opportunity to score his maiden IPL century but his knock helped Gujarat Titans post a mammoth 227/2 in 20 overs.

Live Score GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Updates

In the 10 T20 innings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Shubman scored 526 runs at a sublime average of 75.14. He has also smashed three half-centuries and a century.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he shared a 142-run stand for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha who also scored a brilliant 81 runs. It was also the second-best stand for any team for any wicket in this IPL, and for Gujarat Titans, the total was their highest-ever in IPL since their debut last season. Saha was the aggressor in the partnership and took the pressure of his young opening partner. While after his departure, Shubman shifted his gears to help Gujarat crossed the 200-run mark comfortably.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Gill’s knock and called him a future superstar of cricket.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘Tactically the Best in the League’: Sanjay Manjrekar Names 2 Most In-form Teams in IPL 2023

Gill credited Saha for providing the perfect start to the Titans on a dry wicket and also talked about missing his century.

“It was pretty hot today. Thanks to Wriddhi (Saha) bhai for the start. The wicket was not easy to start with, it was a dry wicket and the odd ball was stopping. It is all about practising and knowing your game, having awareness of your game and playing according to do that. It (the hundred) was on my mind in the last over, till the fourth ball where I could not get the boundary, but we have five more games and I will get my chance," Gill said after the Gujarat Titans innings.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here