Gautam Gambhir Calls T10 Format Exciting and Challenging

Considered to be among the most dynamic and explosive batters on his day, Gautam Gambhir, a winner of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and an ODI World Cup Winner in 2011, the former Indian cricketer termed the T10 as a challenging but enjoyable format.

Captain of the New Jersey Triton’s at the first ever US Masters T10 tournament in Florida, Gambhir, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, also added that he’s still getting used to the fast-paced format.

“The T10 format is a really good one and quite challenging as well. It is a very exciting format and hopefully this tournament will help bring in more fans for the sport in USA," Gambhir said.

Speaking further about the nuances of cricket’s fastest and most explosive format, the former opening batter said that while the T10 can be a little difficult, it gives players plenty of opportunities to perform.

“I think the shorter the format, you’ve got more opportunity, especially with the bowlers because you know the batter is going to look to hit you every ball. So, there will always be an opportunity. But for the batters obviously going to be difficult because it’s about going out there and hitting it from ball one. So, which is sometimes not easy," the southpaw explained.

The Indian cricket legend also added that the T10 format is a shot in the arm for the associate nations.

“A lot of the associate nations do play a lot of white ball cricket, so obviously it will help them develop new shots as batters, which has happened a bit in T20, but you might get to see more of it in the T10."