Home » Cricket Home » Gautam Gambhir to Return to Kolkata Knight Riders? Social Media Abuzz With KKR Fans Dreaming

Gautam Gambhir was the captain when Kolkata Knight Riders when they won IPL in 2012 and 2014.

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 08:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Gautam Gambhir continues to be a much-loved figure among KKR fans. (Pic Credit: IG/gautamgambhir55)
Ever since the report of Lucknow Super Giants holding talks with Australian Justin Langer for the role of head coach emerged, the social media has been flooded with speculations regarding who the franchise could be willing to part with ahead of the next IPL season.

Andy Flower has been the head coach of LSG since they made their IPL debut last year and his two-year contract ended with the latest season. According to reports, despite the team doing reasonably well in their first two years, the management has started the hunt for a new head coach.

Under Flower, LSG have twice finished third having qualified for the playoffs both the times. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, who also made their IPL debut in 2022, have made the final both the times famously lifting the trophy last season.

With LSG targeting the title, they have reportedly held several rounds of talks with Langer who was the head coach when Australia won the T20 World Cup in 2021. Besides, under his charge, Perth Scorchers have won three Big Bash League titles as well.

LSG have several former India internationals in their backroom staff with Gautam Gambhir being the most high-profile name among them who has been associated with them as a mentor.

So will Gambhir also leave the franchise?

While there’s no official word from LSG so far regarding the changes in coaching staff, social media went in overdrive with fans predicting where Gambhir could head to should he exit the franchise.

Gambhir became one of the top trends on Twitter with Kolkata Knight Riders fan praying for his return to the franchise whom he led to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 as captain.

    • KKR have made the title clash only once since 2014, finishing as the runners-up to Chennai Super Kings in 2021. For the past two seasons, they have failed to make it to the playoffs.

    However, as per Cricbuzz, KKR will likely continue with their current coaching setup which is led by Chandrakant Pandit.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 08:27 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 08:27 IST
