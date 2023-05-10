'Gautam Gambhir Paaji..': Rahul Sharma Thanks LSG Mentor For Helping With Mother-In-Law's Surgery

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Twitter to express his gratitude to Gautam Gambhir. It is being learnt that the cricketer-turned-politician arranged medical facility for Sharma’s mother-in-law who had a brain haemorrhage. Gambhir’s assistance and prompt action, eventually, helped her in recovering.

“Last month was very difficult. My mother-in-law had brain haemorrhage, she was in critical condition. Thank you Gautam Gambhir paaji and (his PA Gaurav Arora) who helped me in such difficult time and he provided the best neurologist and hospital in such a short time and the surgery has been done successfully. Now she is absolutely fine. Thanks to Gangaram hospital and their staff for excellent care. Special thanks to Dr. Manish Chugh, your compassionate treatment is miraculous," Sharma shared on Twitter.

The post soon spread like wildfire as social media users appreciated Gautam Gambhir for his kind-hearted gesture.

Showering immense praise on former India opening batter, this user wrote, “Gautam always winnings hearts."

One person branded Gautam Gambhir as a “true gentleman."

“Hats off to not only as a player but as a human being as a colleague as a mentor as a friend," wrote another Twitter user.

This person regarded Gautam Gambhir as a “king."

Rahul Sharma retired from international cricket in August last year. He had featured in four ODIs and two T20Is for Team India. Sharma had made his international debut against West Indies in December 2011. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sharma has 40 wickets to his name after playing 44 matches. His last IPL match occurred against Rajasthan Royals in May 2014.

Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, is currently handling the role of Lukcnow Super Giants’ mentor in the 16th edition of the IPL. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles- 2012 and 2014.

Gautam Gambhir, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), recently found himself in soup after engaging with Virat Kohli in a heated exchange of words. The incident took place earlier this month following the conclusion of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The fiery squabble cost both Kohli and Gambhir 100 per cent of their match fees. They were fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

