'Sided with Naveen-ul-Haq as I Felt He was Right': Gautam Gambhir on On-field Spat with Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in an ugly spat during an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in May.

An eyewitness even revealed the content of the conversation as the pair had to be restrained by their teammates.

During the IPL 2023 league phase match, Kohli was also seen having a heated argument with Naveen-ul-haq.

ALSO READ | Naveen-ul-Haq Reacts to ‘Kohli, Kohli’ Chants, Opens up on Working With ‘Legend’ Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, who is also a Member of Parliament of Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital, in an exclusive interview with News18 India shed light on the incident.

Advertisement

“I have had fights on the cricket field before too but I have always kept that fight or argument limited to the cricket field only. There was an argument between two individuals, that should stay on the field and not cross the boundary. A lot of people said a lot of things for TRP, and many called for interviews. Anything that happens between two people does not need to be clarified. It happened on the cricket field and not off the field. If it had happened somewhere else, off the field, then you can call it a fight. In the heat of the moment, two individuals who want to win for their team and have the right to win," Gambhir told News18 India.