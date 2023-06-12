'Best Batter in India's White-ball History': Gautam Gambhir Says Yuvraj Singh Didn't Get Enough Recognition from Media

Gautam Gambhir feels media didn’t hype Yuvraj Singh as much as they did other players despite the allrounder playing a starring role in winning India two world titles. Gambhir even feels that Yuvraj is the best white-ball batter in Indian history.

While speaking to News18, Gambhir, who top-scored in the final of the 2007 World T20 and then 2011 ODI World Cup final, said, “He (Yuvraj) was a brilliant player. I will call him underrated because media didn’t praise him enough for his performances like they did others. The two world cup titles India have won are because of him. For me, the best batter in India’s white-ball history is Yuvraj Singh."

Gambhir recalled he’s played with and competed against Yuvraj since they were teenagers and added he hasn’t come across a more talented player than his former India teammate.

“I have been playing with Yuvraj since U-16 days. He played for Punjab, I for Delhi. Then will played together at U-19 level, then played against each other in Ranji Trophy. I have never come across a more talented player than him in India," Gambhir said.

Though Yuvraj is recognised as one of India’s greatest in white-ball formats, he wasn’t able to replicate his success in Test cricket.

Gambhir though says Yuvraj was talented enough to represent India in 100 Tests but was unlucky that he played during an era when the team was brimming with world-class middle-order batters.

“Unfortunate he couldn’t play 100 Tests because he played in an era when Virender Sehwag, me, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni were part of the Test team. He couldn’t find a place in India’s middle order. Yuvraj would have broken several records," he said.