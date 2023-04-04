'Get Well Soon': Wishes Pour in as Commentator Aakash Chopra Tests Positive for Covid 19

Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra has tested positive for Covid-19. On Tuesday, the cricketer-turned-commentator confirmed the development through a tweet, stating that he has developed mild symptoms and will be away from the commentary duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for a few days.

Chopra is part of JioCinema – digital broadcasters’ – star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2023, which kicked off on March 31.

“Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms … all under control. Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days, hoping to come back stronger #TataIPL," Chopra said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Aakash Chopra has a massive fan following which isn’t a new fact and when his admirers came to know about his condition, they extended their best wishes to the former cricketer.

Not only commentary but the former cricketer is also involved in other shows as well. So, the organisers and broadcasters will be definitely keeping a close eye on the development for the safety of everyone involved.

Notably, IPL has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the last few seasons, forcing the organisers to make bio-bubbles and hold it in safe venues. The league has returned to its traditional home and away format from this season as things become normal. But, in the last one week, India has had new coronavirus cases.

India logged 3,038 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 21,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

(With Agency Inputs)

