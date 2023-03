Glance and JioCinema Partner to Bring IPL to Over 200 Million Lock Screens Across India

Glance, one of the world’s leading smart lock screen platforms, has partnered with JioCinema, the exclusive digital destination of the TATA IPL, to bring the excitement of the marquee T20 league to cricket fans through a unique experience. As a result of this partnership, over 200 million Glance consumers will enjoy a seamless “lock screen to app" viewing experience for the first time in the country.

This partnership between Glance and JioCinema will bring a personalized and premium experience to cricket fans who can stay connected with all the on and off-field happenings throughout the 2023 TATA IPL season. They will receive visually rich and exciting content on their lock screens powered by the JioCinema app. By tapping on their favourite content, fans will be led to live TATA IPL coverage on JioCinema if it is already installed on their smartphone; in case consumers do not have JioCinema app on their smartphone, they will be directed to download the app for them to experience the league. This experience will be available to consumers across all leading Android smartphones in India that are powered by Glance.

The seamless integration of JioCinema’s TATA IPL coverage with Glance will significantly enhance the viewing experience for cricket fans, providing them with instant access to cricketing action and updates. Additionally, consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive Glance-led T20 content such as the latest scores, match updates and highlights of their favourite teams and players directly on their lock screen. Consumers will also be able to watch expert match analysis, team discussions, player selection insights, performance evaluations, live chat sessions with cricketers, and watch parties for the season’s matches. With several innovative features, cricket enthusiasts across the country will be able to stay up to date with the latest, real-time news and insights through Glance lock screen and JioCinema app.

“Our proposition to fans for the TATA IPL is all about elevating their live-sport viewing experience. We are excited to partner with Glance because our association allows us to build on this proposition and provide a convenient and personalized experience for cricket fans to stay up to speed with the latest in the league directly from their lock screens," said Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy and Partnership for Sports, Viacom18. “Both Glance and JioCinema have been disrupting how consumers experience content digitally, and this partnership brings that disruption to how cricket will be experienced going forward."

Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Glance, said “Glance is designed to surface the best of the internet to consumers directly on their lock screens. Our partnership with JioCinema brings together the best of two worlds – lock screen and app – to create a unique viewng experience for cricket fans. They will now be able to catch updates and highlights of T20 cricket directly on their lock screens and catch ball-by-ball action on the JioCinema app, making it easy for them to stay connected with the game, no matter where they are."

Glance has revolutionised the way content is experienced right on the lock screens of Android smartphones. Glance’s pioneering ‘smart lock screen’ platform, powered by artificial intelligence, makes it frictionless for users to discover their preferred content across various genres, such as music, entertainment, sports, gaming, trends, and more.

In 2022, sports emerged as one of the most popular content categories viewed on Glance lock screens, clocking an impressive 145 million impressions. Glance offered a wide array of sports-related content, including TATA IPL, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and other sports events, providing users with an unparalleled sport viewing experience.

