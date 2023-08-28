Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of South Africa T20I Series Due To Ankle Injury; Matthew Wade Steps Back In

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa after he hurt his ankle during a team’s training session here.

Maxwell’s absence opens the door for Matthew Wade to earn a recall to Australia’s side, with the veteran receiving a call-up for the series against South Africa and could provide another wicket-keeping option alongside Josh Inglis.

While the 34-year-old is expected to recover from the ankle concern in time for Australia’s World Cup campaign, national selector Tony Dodemaide said no risks would be taken with Maxwell given his injury history that includes the freak leg injury he picked up at a friend’s party late last year.

Dodemaide is confident Maxwell will return to national colours during Australia’s ODI series against India at the end of next month and be fully fit for the World Cup.