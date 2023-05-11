IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman to Welcome First Child; Anushka Sharma Reacts to Couple's Post

Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar Glenn Maxwell is set to welcome his first child with his wife Vini Raman in September 2023 the couple announced on Instagram. Maxwell got married to Vini in March last year, she has roots in India and was with her husband during IPL 2022 last season.

On Wednesday, Raman and Maxwell revealed that they will be welcoming their first child very soon as they broke the news on social media.

“Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss," wrote Raman on Instagram.

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also reacted to the post, commenting with a heart emoji.

Maxwell has been in sublime form for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, the Australian all-rounder has scored 330 runs with the bat in 11 outings and he’s also chipped in with 2 wickets so far this season.

The 34-year-old recently made a comeback after suffering a fracture on his leg following the T20 World Cup 2022.

Maxwell was sidelined due to the fracture for a long time before he made his comeback after missing the Border Gavaskar Trophy and after a couple of shaky games, he’s been a consistent feature for RCB in IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently in seventh place in IPL 2023 points table with just five wins from 11 games. Maxwell and Co will hope to stay alive in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs when they next take on Rajasthan Royals on May 14.