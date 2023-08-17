'Got Emotional When I Saw the Indian Jersey with My Name on It': Rinku Singh

“Tension interview ka hai, cricket ka to nahi hai," said Rinku Singh after attending his first training session with the Indian team. The batter from Aligarh is on his maiden India tour and is looking forward to giving his best if handed an opportunity.

Rinku rose to success earlier this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL), amassing a mountain of runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has been with the team since 2019 but it was in 2023 when he got to bat in all 14 league games. By the end of the season, he was right there at the top of the list of highest-scorer with 474 runs. So far, Rinku has played 31 games and scored 725 runs with 4 half-centuries, all coming in 2023.

The left-hand batter was speculated to receive his maiden call-up for the 5-match T20I series against the West Indies. But the selectors picked the likes of Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jasiwal, making Rinku wait a little longer. A few days was named in the squad for the Asian Games, in which Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the side, and also made it to the team for the Ireland tour.

During the flight to Dublin, Rinku interacted with teammate Jitesh Sharma who also happens to be another uncapped player in the side. It was Rinku’s first air travel with the Indian cricket team and the happiness was reflecting on his face.

“The feeling is great. Every cricketer wants to play for India. I got emotional when I saw the Indian jersey with my name on it. After all, I worked hard to achieve this," Rinku told Jitesh in a video shared on bcci.tv.

Rinku further said that he was in Noida when he got to know about his call-up for the Ireland tour. He was happy with his selection and called up his mother to inform her.