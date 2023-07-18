Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Greatest Rivalry in Cricket Reignites as India A Face Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Greatest Rivalry in Cricket Reignites as India A Face Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

India A will be led by a group of promising youngsters who have already showcased their skills on the domestic stage.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 18:57 IST

New Delhi, India

India will face Pakistan on July 19 (ACC Image)
India will face Pakistan on July 19 (ACC Image)

In what promises to be an enthralling encounter, India A will square off against Pakistan A in the highly anticipated ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, reigniting the flame of the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ in cricket. This clash between two cricketing powerhouses is set to captivate fans as they witness the next generation of talent from both nations go head-to-head.

India A will be led by a group of promising youngsters who have already showcased their skills on the domestic stage. Players such as Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma will be looking to make a lasting impression following their stellar IPL seasons and pave their way into the senior national team. Their performances in this match could determine their prospects and contribute to India’s rich cricketing heritage.

With the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan being one of the most intense and storied in the sport, this match holds special significance. It represents not only a chance for the emerging talents to shine but also an opportunity to add another chapter to the illustrious history of the ‘Greatest Rivalry.’

Advertisement

The clash between India A and Pakistan A is not just about individual performances but also about the historical significance of this rivalry. The two teams are set to face each other in two major tournaments this year, namely the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This match, therefore, serves as a precursor to the high stakes encounters that lie ahead and will give fans a taste of what is to come.

Don’t miss out on this electrifying clash between India A and Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match.

top videos
  • Stuart Broad Creates History After Taking 600 Wickets in Test Cricket | Ashes 2023 | Eng vs Aus
  • Pakistan End 1-year Winless Streak With 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in First Test at Galle
  • BCCI Pays A Tribute to Virat Kohli on His 500th International Game
  • Ashes 2023: England edge Over Australia on Day 1 of 4th Test, Chris Woakes Bags 4 | CricketNext
  • Emerging Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 8 Wickets, Enter Semi-finals as Table Toppers

    • Tune in to Star Sports to witness the future of cricket unfold before your eyes, as these young talents look to make their nation proud and etch their names in the glorious history of the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ in cricket.

    Catch India (A) vs Pakistan (A), on 19th July, 2 PM onwards, LIVE and exclusive on Star Sports Network

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 17:14 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 18:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App