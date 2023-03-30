GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans are set to cross swords against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated T20 match is slated to take place on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue leading the Gujarat Titans, who will head to the game with the tag of the defending champions. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will be captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will hunt for his fifth IPL title this year.

Gujarat Titans have retained most of the players from the last season’s squad which became champions. Shubman Gill, who has been in sky-high form in limited-over cricket, will open their innings. The middle order has experienced figures including David Miller and newly-recruited Kane Williamson. Indian pacer prodigy Shivam Mavi, who was signed at the mini-auction, will be hoping for a memorable season thanks to his red-hot form in the domestic circuit.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gikwad, who played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ fourth title in the IPL 2021, will bat in the opening slots alongside Devon Conway. The inclusion of Ben Stokes will bolster their batting prowess in the middle. Ravindra Jadeja’s form is another positive thing that is sparking hope for the Yellow army.

GT vs CSK Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match.

GT vs CSK Live Streaming

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

GT vs CSK Match Details

The GT vs CSK IPL match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 pm IST.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar

GT vs CSK Probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Mukesh Chowdhary, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar

GT vs CSK Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

